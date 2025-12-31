Railgun Price Today

The live Railgun (RAIL) price today is $ 1.904, with a 0.15% change over the past 24 hours. The current RAIL to USD conversion rate is $ 1.904 per RAIL.

Railgun currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- RAIL. During the last 24 hours, RAIL traded between $ 1.768 (low) and $ 2.72 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, RAIL moved +0.05% in the last hour and -0.68% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 57.86K.

Railgun (RAIL) Market Information

Public Blockchain ETH

Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.