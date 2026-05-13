REL Price (REL)
The live REL (REL) price today is $ 0.00010132, with a 24.49% change over the past 24 hours. The current REL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00010132 per REL.
REL currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 101,291, with a circulating supply of 999.99M REL. During the last 24 hours, REL traded between $ 0.00009949 (low) and $ 0.00013471 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00080013, while the all-time low was $ 0.00004552.
In short-term performance, REL moved -1.15% in the last hour and +32.32% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.33K.
The current Market Cap of REL is $ 101.29K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.33K. The circulating supply of REL is 999.99M, with a total supply of 999985084.227616. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 101.29K.
-1.15%
-24.49%
+32.32%
+32.32%
During today, the price change of REL to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of REL to USD was $ +0.0000014158.
In the past 60 days, the price change of REL to USD was $ -0.0000541092.
In the past 90 days, the price change of REL to USD was $ -0.00026314275077306445.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-24.49%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000014158
|+1.40%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000541092
|-53.40%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00026314275077306445
|-72.20%
In 2040, the price of REL could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
REL is a production-grade infrastructure platform that enables per-request payments for APIs through the x402 protocol, an HTTP extension that embeds payment handling directly into web requests. Acting as a reverse proxy, REL verifies payments on-chain before forwarding calls to the target API. This allows any provider to charge for access dynamically, without relying on centralized billing systems, subscription models, or external gateways.
The system was designed to integrate with existing APIs effortlessly. Developers upload an OpenAPI specification, define pricing per endpoint, and immediately enable usage-based monetization. REL handles all routing, payment validation, metering, and error management automatically, maintaining standard HTTP behavior for clients and compatibility with existing development workflows and tools.
Technically, the platform focuses on latency under 300 ms, reliability, and full protocol compatibility. It doesn’t alter the underlying business logic of APIs; it simply adds a verified payment layer that operates transparently. The infrastructure supports both individual developers and large organizations seeking transparent, usage-driven billing while retaining full control over their backend, data, and deployment environment.
REL’s architecture is stateless, deterministic, and designed for scalability, meaning payments and requests are processed independently without maintaining session state. This makes it suitable for high-throughput systems, enterprise data services, API marketplaces, and AI agents requiring precise, per-call payments. Its purpose is purely functional: to provide a stable, efficient bridge between established HTTP standards and on-chain transaction logic, without friction, unnecessary abstraction, or deviation from standard web infrastructure practices.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is the current price of REL?
The live price of REL (REL) is ₹0.00953798292350456000 INR. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.
How is REL positioned in the market?
REL currently sits at market rank #5987, supported by a market capitalization of ₹9535252.944183778000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.
What is the circulating supply of REL?
The circulating supply of REL is 999985084.227616 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.
What is the 24-hour price range of REL?
During the last 24 hours, REL traded within a range of ₹0.00936571181464142000 (24-hour low) and ₹0.01268122463112218000 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.
How far is REL from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?
REL reached an all-time high of ₹0.07532201220473454000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₹0.00428512616144816000. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.
How active is REL trading today?
Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₹--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.
What influences the recent trend direction for REL?
The current price movement of -24.49% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Solana Ecosystem,Payment Solutions,Pump.fun Ecosystem,x402 Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
|02-10 18:39:21
|On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
|02-04 11:04:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
|02-04 00:48:00
|Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|02-01 01:12:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
|01-28 07:44:00
|Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.