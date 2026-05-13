REL Price Today

The live REL (REL) price today is $ 0.00010132, with a 24.49% change over the past 24 hours. The current REL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00010132 per REL.

REL currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 101,291, with a circulating supply of 999.99M REL. During the last 24 hours, REL traded between $ 0.00009949 (low) and $ 0.00013471 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00080013, while the all-time low was $ 0.00004552.

In short-term performance, REL moved -1.15% in the last hour and +32.32% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.33K.

REL (REL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 101.29K$ 101.29K $ 101.29K Volume (24H) $ 4.33K$ 4.33K $ 4.33K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 101.29K$ 101.29K $ 101.29K Circulation Supply 999.99M 999.99M 999.99M Total Supply 999,985,084.227616 999,985,084.227616 999,985,084.227616

The current Market Cap of REL is $ 101.29K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.33K. The circulating supply of REL is 999.99M, with a total supply of 999985084.227616. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 101.29K.