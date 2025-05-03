What is REVV (REVV)

REVV is the ERC-20 utility token that serves as the primary currency in branded motorsports blockchain games developed and published by Animoca Brands, including F1® Delta Time and upcoming titles based on MotoGP and Formula E. REVV is designed to enable true digital ownership of game assets, giving players freedom and control over in-game property - most of which is tokenized.

REVV is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your REVV investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check REVV staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about REVV on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your REVV buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

REVV Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as REVV, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of REVV? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our REVV price prediction page.

REVV Price History

Tracing REVV's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing REVV's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our REVV price history page.

How to buy REVV (REVV)

Looking for how to buy REVV? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase REVV on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

REVV to Local Currencies

1 REVV to VND ₫ 31.972725 1 REVV to AUD A$ 0.00188325 1 REVV to GBP ￡ 0.00091125 1 REVV to EUR € 0.0010692 1 REVV to USD $ 0.001215 1 REVV to MYR RM 0.00518805 1 REVV to TRY ₺ 0.0467289 1 REVV to JPY ¥ 0.1759563 1 REVV to RUB ₽ 0.10075995 1 REVV to INR ₹ 0.1026918 1 REVV to IDR Rp 19.9180296 1 REVV to KRW ₩ 1.7016804 1 REVV to PHP ₱ 0.0674325 1 REVV to EGP ￡E. 0.06163695 1 REVV to BRL R$ 0.00686475 1 REVV to CAD C$ 0.0016767 1 REVV to BDT ৳ 0.1481085 1 REVV to NGN ₦ 1.95336765 1 REVV to UAH ₴ 0.050544 1 REVV to VES Bs 0.10692 1 REVV to PKR Rs 0.3425328 1 REVV to KZT ₸ 0.6291999 1 REVV to THB ฿ 0.0402165 1 REVV to TWD NT$ 0.03731265 1 REVV to AED د.إ 0.00445905 1 REVV to CHF Fr 0.0009963 1 REVV to HKD HK$ 0.00941625 1 REVV to MAD .د.م 0.0112509 1 REVV to MXN $ 0.0237897

REVV Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of REVV, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About REVV What is the price of REVV (REVV) today? The live price of REVV (REVV) is 0.001215 USD . What is the market cap of REVV (REVV)? The current market cap of REVV is $ 1.45M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of REVV by its real-time market price of 0.001215 USD . What is the circulating supply of REVV (REVV)? The current circulating supply of REVV (REVV) is 1.19B USD . What was the highest price of REVV (REVV)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of REVV (REVV) is 0.6416 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of REVV (REVV)? The 24-hour trading volume of REVV (REVV) is $ 53.32K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners A common technical analysis tool traders use to forecast the market direction is the Wyckoff Method. This trading technique, which Richard D. Wyckoff developed in the 1930s.

From Exchange to Ecosystem Builder: MEXC Celebrates 7th Anniversary at TOKEN2049 Dubai with $300M Ecosystem Development Fund Launch MEXC as an exclusive Title Sponsor at Token2049 Dubai, celebrated its 7th anniversary and announced a $300M ecosystem development fund!