Rexas Finance (RXS) Information RexasRexas Finance is your gateway to the future of asset management. Rexas Finance empowers you to own or tokenize virtually any real-world asset, from real estate and art to commodities and intellectual property, on a global scale. With Rexas Finance, you gain access to a world where asset liquidity and investment opportunities are boundless. Official Website: https://rexas.com/ Whitepaper: https://rexas.com/rexas-whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x9eaebd7e73d97e78c77fab743e6ffa1b550e224c Buy RXS Now!

Rexas Finance (RXS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Rexas Finance (RXS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 5.22M $ 5.22M $ 5.22M All-Time High: $ 0.112 $ 0.112 $ 0.112 All-Time Low: $ 0.00301025373187434 $ 0.00301025373187434 $ 0.00301025373187434 Current Price: $ 0.005216 $ 0.005216 $ 0.005216 Learn more about Rexas Finance (RXS) price

Rexas Finance (RXS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Rexas Finance (RXS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RXS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RXS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand RXS's tokenomics, explore RXS token's live price!

