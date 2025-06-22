Join MEXC Today
Rexas Finance Price(RXS)
The current price of Rexas Finance (RXS) today is 0.0268 USD with a current market cap of -- USD. RXS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Rexas Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 247.35K USD
- Rexas Finance price change within the day is -10.06%
- It has a circulating supply of -- USD
Track the price changes of Rexas Finance for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0029976
|-10.05%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0732
|-73.20%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0732
|-73.20%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0732
|-73.20%
Today, RXS recorded a change of $ -0.0029976 (-10.05%), reflecting its latest market activity.Rexas Finance 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0732 (-73.20%), showing the token's short-term performance.Rexas Finance 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, RXS saw a change of $ -0.0732 (-73.20%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Rexas Finance 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0732 (-73.20%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Rexas Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.48%
-10.05%
-73.20%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
RexasRexas Finance is your gateway to the future of asset management. Rexas Finance empowers you to own or tokenize virtually any real-world asset, from real estate and art to commodities and intellectual property, on a global scale. With Rexas Finance, you gain access to a world where asset liquidity and investment opportunities are boundless.
For a more in-depth understanding of Rexas Finance, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Amount
1 RXS = 0.0268 USD
