Santos FC Fan Token Price(SANTOS)
The current price of Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) today is 2.407 USD with a current market cap of $ 24.18M USD. SANTOS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Santos FC Fan Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.27M USD
- Santos FC Fan Token price change within the day is -0.24%
- It has a circulating supply of 10.05M USD
Track the price changes of Santos FC Fan Token for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00579
|-0.24%
|30 Days
|$ -0.152
|-5.94%
|60 Days
|$ -0.032
|-1.32%
|90 Days
|$ -0.396
|-14.13%
Today, SANTOS recorded a change of $ -0.00579 (-0.24%), reflecting its latest market activity.Santos FC Fan Token 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.152 (-5.94%), showing the token's short-term performance.Santos FC Fan Token 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, SANTOS saw a change of $ -0.032 (-1.32%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Santos FC Fan Token 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.396 (-14.13%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Santos FC Fan Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
The Santos FC Fan Token is a BEP-20 utility token designed to revolutionize the fan experience for all Santos FC supporters. The token empowers Santos FC fans to participate in team voting polls, hunt digital collectibles, purchase NFTs, and enjoy gamification features that are tied with fan rewards or great experiences.
|1 SANTOS to VND
₫63,340.205
|1 SANTOS to AUD
A$3.73085
|1 SANTOS to GBP
￡1.80525
|1 SANTOS to EUR
€2.11816
|1 SANTOS to USD
$2.407
|1 SANTOS to MYR
RM10.27789
|1 SANTOS to TRY
₺92.83799
|1 SANTOS to JPY
¥348.7743
|1 SANTOS to RUB
₽199.15518
|1 SANTOS to INR
₹203.70441
|1 SANTOS to IDR
Rp39,459.01008
|1 SANTOS to KRW
₩3,371.14792
|1 SANTOS to PHP
₱133.97362
|1 SANTOS to EGP
￡E.122.17932
|1 SANTOS to BRL
R$13.59955
|1 SANTOS to CAD
C$3.32166
|1 SANTOS to BDT
৳293.4133
|1 SANTOS to NGN
₦3,857.36192
|1 SANTOS to UAH
₴100.1312
|1 SANTOS to VES
Bs207.002
|1 SANTOS to PKR
Rs678.58144
|1 SANTOS to KZT
₸1,238.78662
|1 SANTOS to THB
฿79.6717
|1 SANTOS to TWD
NT$73.91897
|1 SANTOS to AED
د.إ8.83369
|1 SANTOS to CHF
Fr1.97374
|1 SANTOS to HKD
HK$18.65425
|1 SANTOS to MAD
.د.م22.28882
|1 SANTOS to MXN
$47.12906
For a more in-depth understanding of Santos FC Fan Token, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
