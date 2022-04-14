Sauber FT (SAUBER) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Sauber FT (SAUBER), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Sauber FT (SAUBER) Information $SAUBER is the name of the only official Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN Fan Token. Fan Tokens are digital assets that never expire. Think of them as your traditional membership, only with voting rights on official club decisions, unrivalled access to your team and incredible once in a lifetime experiences. Official Website: https://www.socios.com Block Explorer: https://chiliscan.com/token/0xcf6D626203011e5554C82baBE17dd7CDC4Ee86BF Buy SAUBER Now!

Sauber FT (SAUBER) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Sauber FT (SAUBER), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 604.55K Total Supply: -- Circulating Supply: $ 2.79M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- All-Time High: $ 1.98 All-Time Low: $ 0.15112019453382508 Current Price: $ 0.217 Learn more about Sauber FT (SAUBER) price

Sauber FT (SAUBER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Sauber FT (SAUBER) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SAUBER tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SAUBER tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SAUBER's tokenomics, explore SAUBER token's live price!

How to Buy SAUBER Interested in adding Sauber FT (SAUBER) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy SAUBER, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy SAUBER on MEXC now!

Sauber FT (SAUBER) Price History Analysing the price history of SAUBER helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore SAUBER Price History now!

SAUBER Price Prediction Want to know where SAUBER might be heading? Our SAUBER price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See SAUBER token's Price Prediction now!

