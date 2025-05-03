Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners
A common technical analysis tool traders use to forecast the market direction is the Wyckoff Method. This trading technique, which Richard D. Wyckoff developed in the 1930s.
Sauber FT Price(SAUBER)
The current price of Sauber FT (SAUBER) today is 0.2328 USD with a current market cap of $ 648.18K USD. SAUBER to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Sauber FT Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 55.47K USD
- Sauber FT price change within the day is +0.47%
- It has a circulating supply of 2.78M USD
Get real-time price updates of the SAUBER to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SAUBER price information.
Track the price changes of Sauber FT for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.001089
|+0.47%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0233
|-9.10%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0617
|-20.96%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0343
|-12.85%
Today, SAUBER recorded a change of $ +0.001089 (+0.47%), reflecting its latest market activity.Sauber FT 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0233 (-9.10%), showing the token's short-term performance.Sauber FT 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, SAUBER saw a change of $ -0.0617 (-20.96%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Sauber FT 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0343 (-12.85%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Sauber FT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.10%
+0.47%
+6.20%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$SAUBER is the name of the only official Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN Fan Token. Fan Tokens are digital assets that never expire. Think of them as your traditional membership, only with voting rights on official club decisions, unrivalled access to your team and incredible once in a lifetime experiences.
Sauber FT is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Sauber FT investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check SAUBER staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Sauber FT on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Sauber FT buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Sauber FT, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SAUBER? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Sauber FT price prediction page.
Tracing SAUBER's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SAUBER's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Sauber FT price history page.
Looking for how to buy Sauber FT? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Sauber FT on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 SAUBER to VND
₫6,126.132
|1 SAUBER to AUD
A$0.36084
|1 SAUBER to GBP
￡0.1746
|1 SAUBER to EUR
€0.204864
|1 SAUBER to USD
$0.2328
|1 SAUBER to MYR
RM0.994056
|1 SAUBER to TRY
₺8.953488
|1 SAUBER to JPY
¥33.714096
|1 SAUBER to RUB
₽19.306104
|1 SAUBER to INR
₹19.676256
|1 SAUBER to IDR
Rp3,816.392832
|1 SAUBER to KRW
₩326.050368
|1 SAUBER to PHP
₱12.9204
|1 SAUBER to EGP
￡E.11.809944
|1 SAUBER to BRL
R$1.31532
|1 SAUBER to CAD
C$0.321264
|1 SAUBER to BDT
৳28.37832
|1 SAUBER to NGN
₦374.274888
|1 SAUBER to UAH
₴9.68448
|1 SAUBER to VES
Bs20.4864
|1 SAUBER to PKR
Rs65.630976
|1 SAUBER to KZT
₸120.557808
|1 SAUBER to THB
฿7.70568
|1 SAUBER to TWD
NT$7.149288
|1 SAUBER to AED
د.إ0.854376
|1 SAUBER to CHF
Fr0.190896
|1 SAUBER to HKD
HK$1.8042
|1 SAUBER to MAD
.د.م2.155728
|1 SAUBER to MXN
$4.558224
For a more in-depth understanding of Sauber FT, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
A common technical analysis tool traders use to forecast the market direction is the Wyckoff Method. This trading technique, which Richard D. Wyckoff developed in the 1930s.
MEXC as an exclusive Title Sponsor at Token2049 Dubai, celebrated its 7th anniversary and announced a $300M ecosystem development fund!
In this extended article, we will explore in more detail how the rise and fall of FTX unfolded, the key figures involved, the systemic issues exposed, and the lasting impact it has had on the cryptocurrency market and its regulatory landscape.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee