What is Scallop (SCA)

Scallop is the pioneering Next Generation peer-to-peer Money Market for the Sui ecosystem and is also the first DeFi protocol to receive an official grant from the Sui Foundation. By emphasizing institutional-grade quality, enhanced composability, and robust security, we are dedicated to building a dynamic money market that offers high-interest lending, low-fee borrowing, AMM, and digital asset self-administration tool on a unified platform and offering an SDK for professional traders.

Scallop is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Scallop investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check SCA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Scallop on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Scallop buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Scallop Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Scallop, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SCA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Scallop price prediction page.

Scallop Price History

Tracing SCA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SCA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Scallop price history page.

How to buy Scallop (SCA)

Looking for how to buy Scallop? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Scallop on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

SCA to Local Currencies

1 SCA to VND ₫ 3,765.6765 1 SCA to AUD A$ 0.221805 1 SCA to GBP ￡ 0.107325 1 SCA to EUR € 0.125928 1 SCA to USD $ 0.1431 1 SCA to MYR RM 0.611037 1 SCA to TRY ₺ 5.503626 1 SCA to JPY ¥ 20.723742 1 SCA to RUB ₽ 11.867283 1 SCA to INR ₹ 12.094812 1 SCA to IDR Rp 2,345.901264 1 SCA to KRW ₩ 200.420136 1 SCA to PHP ₱ 7.94205 1 SCA to EGP ￡E. 7.259463 1 SCA to BRL R$ 0.808515 1 SCA to CAD C$ 0.197478 1 SCA to BDT ৳ 17.44389 1 SCA to NGN ₦ 230.063301 1 SCA to UAH ₴ 5.95296 1 SCA to VES Bs 12.5928 1 SCA to PKR Rs 40.342752 1 SCA to KZT ₸ 74.105766 1 SCA to THB ฿ 4.73661 1 SCA to TWD NT$ 4.394601 1 SCA to AED د.إ 0.525177 1 SCA to CHF Fr 0.117342 1 SCA to HKD HK$ 1.109025 1 SCA to MAD .د.م 1.325106 1 SCA to MXN $ 2.801898

Scallop Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Scallop, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Scallop What is the price of Scallop (SCA) today? The live price of Scallop (SCA) is 0.1431 USD . What is the market cap of Scallop (SCA)? The current market cap of Scallop is $ 14.79M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of SCA by its real-time market price of 0.1431 USD . What is the circulating supply of Scallop (SCA)? The current circulating supply of Scallop (SCA) is 103.37M USD . What was the highest price of Scallop (SCA)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Scallop (SCA) is 1.5473 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Scallop (SCA)? The 24-hour trading volume of Scallop (SCA) is $ 31.13K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners A common technical analysis tool traders use to forecast the market direction is the Wyckoff Method. This trading technique, which Richard D. Wyckoff developed in the 1930s.

From Exchange to Ecosystem Builder: MEXC Celebrates 7th Anniversary at TOKEN2049 Dubai with $300M Ecosystem Development Fund Launch MEXC as an exclusive Title Sponsor at Token2049 Dubai, celebrated its 7th anniversary and announced a $300M ecosystem development fund!