What is Sentio Protocol (SEN)

Sentio is a decentralized on-chain AI platform that revolutionizes how individuals and organizations interact with blockchain technology. By merging No-Code development with AI agent deployment, Sentio allows users to automate complex tasks—ranging from DeFi yield strategies to NFT management—without requiring deep technical know-how.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Sentio Protocol What is the price of Sentio Protocol (SEN) today? The live price of Sentio Protocol (SEN) is 0.05509 USD . What is the market cap of Sentio Protocol (SEN)? The current market cap of Sentio Protocol is $ 5.40M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of SEN by its real-time market price of 0.05509 USD . What is the circulating supply of Sentio Protocol (SEN)? The current circulating supply of Sentio Protocol (SEN) is 98.00M USD . What was the highest price of Sentio Protocol (SEN)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Sentio Protocol (SEN) is 0.8 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Sentio Protocol (SEN)? The 24-hour trading volume of Sentio Protocol (SEN) is $ 83.84K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

