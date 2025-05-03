Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners
Suilend Price(SEND)
The current price of Suilend (SEND) today is 0.6094 USD with a current market cap of $ 29.69M USD. SEND to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Suilend Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 378.89K USD
- Suilend price change within the day is -4.43%
- It has a circulating supply of 48.72M USD
Track the price changes of Suilend for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.028248
|-4.43%
|30 Days
|$ +0.2096
|+52.42%
|60 Days
|$ -0.2058
|-25.25%
|90 Days
|$ -0.741
|-54.88%
Today, SEND recorded a change of $ -0.028248 (-4.43%), reflecting its latest market activity.Suilend 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.2096 (+52.42%), showing the token's short-term performance.Suilend 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, SEND saw a change of $ -0.2058 (-25.25%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Suilend 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.741 (-54.88%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Suilend: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.96%
-4.43%
-23.80%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Suilend is a lending and borrowing platform on Sui.
|1 SEND to VND
₫16,036.361
|1 SEND to AUD
A$0.94457
|1 SEND to GBP
￡0.45705
|1 SEND to EUR
€0.536272
|1 SEND to USD
$0.6094
|1 SEND to MYR
RM2.602138
|1 SEND to TRY
₺23.504558
|1 SEND to JPY
¥88.30206
|1 SEND to RUB
₽50.391286
|1 SEND to INR
₹51.573522
|1 SEND to IDR
Rp9,990.162336
|1 SEND to KRW
₩853.501264
|1 SEND to PHP
₱33.919204
|1 SEND to EGP
￡E.30.933144
|1 SEND to BRL
R$3.44311
|1 SEND to CAD
C$0.840972
|1 SEND to BDT
৳74.28586
|1 SEND to NGN
₦976.600064
|1 SEND to UAH
₴25.35104
|1 SEND to VES
Bs53.6272
|1 SEND to PKR
Rs171.802048
|1 SEND to KZT
₸313.633804
|1 SEND to THB
฿20.17114
|1 SEND to TWD
NT$18.714674
|1 SEND to AED
د.إ2.236498
|1 SEND to CHF
Fr0.499708
|1 SEND to HKD
HK$4.72285
|1 SEND to MAD
.د.م5.643044
|1 SEND to MXN
$11.932052
For a more in-depth understanding of Suilend, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
