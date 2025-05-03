Join MEXC Today
Secretum Price(SER)
The current price of Secretum (SER) today is 0.0007572 USD with a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SER to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Secretum Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 33.61K USD
- Secretum price change within the day is +3.66%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Track the price changes of Secretum for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.000026735
|+3.66%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000004
|+0.05%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000418
|-5.24%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0004059
|-34.90%
Today, SER recorded a change of $ +0.000026735 (+3.66%), reflecting its latest market activity.Secretum 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0000004 (+0.05%), showing the token's short-term performance.Secretum 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, SER saw a change of $ -0.0000418 (-5.24%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Secretum 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0004059 (-34.90%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Secretum: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.08%
+3.66%
+11.73%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Secretum is the World's first and only decentralized, encrypted messaging and OTC trading on the Solana blockchain DApp.
|1 SER to VND
₫19.925718
|1 SER to AUD
A$0.00117366
|1 SER to GBP
￡0.0005679
|1 SER to EUR
€0.000666336
|1 SER to USD
$0.0007572
|1 SER to MYR
RM0.003233244
|1 SER to TRY
₺0.029205204
|1 SER to JPY
¥0.10971828
|1 SER to RUB
₽0.062650728
|1 SER to INR
₹0.064081836
|1 SER to IDR
Rp12.413112768
|1 SER to KRW
₩1.060504032
|1 SER to PHP
₱0.042145752
|1 SER to EGP
￡E.0.038435472
|1 SER to BRL
R$0.00427818
|1 SER to CAD
C$0.001044936
|1 SER to BDT
৳0.09230268
|1 SER to NGN
₦1.213458432
|1 SER to UAH
₴0.03149952
|1 SER to VES
Bs0.0651192
|1 SER to PKR
Rs0.213469824
|1 SER to KZT
₸0.389700552
|1 SER to THB
฿0.02506332
|1 SER to TWD
NT$0.023253612
|1 SER to AED
د.إ0.002778924
|1 SER to CHF
Fr0.000620904
|1 SER to HKD
HK$0.0058683
|1 SER to MAD
.د.م0.007011672
|1 SER to MXN
$0.014825976
For a more in-depth understanding of Secretum, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
