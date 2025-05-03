What is Seedify.fund (SFUND)

Seedify is a leading incubator and launchpad for Web3 projects, primarily focusing on innovative technologies including Web3 gaming, NFTs, and Metaverse. It provides creators and developers with opportunities for funding, community development, marketing, and a strong partnership network. This support system is designed to facilitate the successful introduction of top-tier projects to both the Seedify community and a wider audience.

Seedify.fund Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Seedify.fund, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SFUND? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Seedify.fund price prediction page.

Seedify.fund Price History

Tracing SFUND's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SFUND's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Seedify.fund price history page.

How to buy Seedify.fund (SFUND)

Looking for how to buy Seedify.fund? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Seedify.fund on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

SFUND to Local Currencies

Seedify.fund Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Seedify.fund, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Seedify.fund What is the price of Seedify.fund (SFUND) today? The live price of Seedify.fund (SFUND) is 0.6446 USD . What is the market cap of Seedify.fund (SFUND)? The current market cap of Seedify.fund is $ 43.45M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of SFUND by its real-time market price of 0.6446 USD . What is the circulating supply of Seedify.fund (SFUND)? The current circulating supply of Seedify.fund (SFUND) is 67.41M USD . What was the highest price of Seedify.fund (SFUND)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Seedify.fund (SFUND) is 16.935 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Seedify.fund (SFUND)? The 24-hour trading volume of Seedify.fund (SFUND) is $ 71.40K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

