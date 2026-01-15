ShareToken Price Today

The live ShareToken (SHR) price today is $ 0.0005424, with a 3.75% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0005424 per SHR.

ShareToken currently ranks #1795 by market capitalisation at $ 1.96M, with a circulating supply of 3.61B SHR. During the last 24 hours, SHR traded between $ 0.0004725 (low) and $ 0.0006103 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.09855634, while the all-time low was $ 0.000159241293293.

In short-term performance, SHR moved +0.27% in the last hour and +32.32% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 59.32K.

ShareToken (SHR) Market Information

Rank No.1795 Market Cap $ 1.96M$ 1.96M $ 1.96M Volume (24H) $ 59.32K$ 59.32K $ 59.32K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.60M$ 3.60M $ 3.60M Circulation Supply 3.61B 3.61B 3.61B Total Supply 6,631,168,865.24 6,631,168,865.24 6,631,168,865.24 Public Blockchain ETH

