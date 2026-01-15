ExchangeDEX+
The live ShareToken price today is 0.0005424 USD.SHR market cap is 1,960,471.219511568 USD. Track real-time SHR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

ShareToken Price(SHR)

1 SHR to USD Live Price:

$0.0005392
+3.75%1D
USD
ShareToken (SHR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-15 23:56:09 (UTC+8)

ShareToken Price Today

The live ShareToken (SHR) price today is $ 0.0005424, with a 3.75% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0005424 per SHR.

ShareToken currently ranks #1795 by market capitalisation at $ 1.96M, with a circulating supply of 3.61B SHR. During the last 24 hours, SHR traded between $ 0.0004725 (low) and $ 0.0006103 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.09855634, while the all-time low was $ 0.000159241293293.

In short-term performance, SHR moved +0.27% in the last hour and +32.32% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 59.32K.

ShareToken (SHR) Market Information

No.1795

$ 1.96M
$ 59.32K
$ 3.60M
3.61B
6,631,168,865.24
ETH

The current Market Cap of ShareToken is $ 1.96M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 59.32K. The circulating supply of SHR is 3.61B, with a total supply of 6631168865.24. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.60M.

ShareToken Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0004725
24H Low
$ 0.0006103
24H High

$ 0.0004725
$ 0.0006103
$ 0.09855634
$ 0.000159241293293
+0.27%

+3.75%

+32.32%

+32.32%

ShareToken (SHR) Price History USD

Track the price changes of ShareToken for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.000019489+3.75%
30 Days$ +0.0002582+90.85%
60 Days$ +0.0003424+171.20%
90 Days$ +0.0003424+171.20%
ShareToken Price Change Today

Today, SHR recorded a change of $ +0.000019489 (+3.75%), reflecting its latest market activity.

ShareToken 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0002582 (+90.85%), showing the token's short-term performance.

ShareToken 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, SHR saw a change of $ +0.0003424 (+171.20%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

ShareToken 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0003424 (+171.20%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of ShareToken (SHR)?

Check out the ShareToken Price History page now.

AI Analysis for ShareToken

AI-driven insights that analyse ShareToken latest price movements, trading volume trends, and market sentiment indicators, delivering real-time updates to identify trading opportunities and support informed decision-making.

What factors influence ShareToken's prices?

ShareToken (SHR) prices are influenced by several key factors:

1. Market sentiment and overall crypto market trends
2. Trading volume and liquidity on exchanges
3. Project development progress and partnerships
4. Regulatory news affecting the crypto space
5. Supply and demand dynamics
6. Investor speculation and whale activities
7. Technical analysis patterns
8. Competition from similar tokens
9. Exchange listings and delistings
10. Community engagement and social media buzz

Why do people want to know ShareToken's price today?

People want to know ShareToken (SHR) price today for several key reasons: trading decisions, portfolio management, market timing, investment planning, and profit/loss calculations. Real-time price data helps traders identify entry/exit points, assess market trends, and make informed decisions.

Price Prediction for ShareToken

ShareToken (SHR) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SHR in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
ShareToken (SHR) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of ShareToken could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price ShareToken will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SHR price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking ShareToken Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest ShareToken in India

Ready to get started with ShareToken? Buying SHR is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy ShareToken. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your ShareToken (SHR) Buying journey.

What is ShareToken (SHR)

ShareRing ($SHR) is the privacy-first digital identity layer of digital economies, powering secure verifications between people, businesses, and systems. Built for scale, $SHR underpins a global ecosystem of consumer and enterprise applications that enable digital trust without compromise.

ShareToken Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ShareToken, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official ShareToken Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ShareToken

Page last updated: 2026-01-15 23:56:09 (UTC+8)

Explore More about ShareToken

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an "as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC's control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

