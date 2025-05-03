Join MEXC Today
Sigma Price(SIGMA)
The current price of Sigma (SIGMA) today is 0.021023 USD with a current market cap of $ 18.92M USD. SIGMA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Sigma Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 59.79K USD
- Sigma price change within the day is -9.44%
- It has a circulating supply of 899.85M USD
Track the price changes of Sigma for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00219144
|-9.44%
|30 Days
|$ +0.007958
|+60.91%
|60 Days
|$ +0.006456
|+44.31%
|90 Days
|$ -0.005337
|-20.25%
Today, SIGMA recorded a change of $ -0.00219144 (-9.44%), reflecting its latest market activity.Sigma 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.007958 (+60.91%), showing the token's short-term performance.Sigma 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, SIGMA saw a change of $ +0.006456 (+44.31%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Sigma 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.005337 (-20.25%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Sigma: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-4.59%
-9.44%
-23.27%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Sigma males are considered to be independent, introverted, and individuals who distance themselves from societal rules and group norms.This is an internet culture phenomenon.
|1 SIGMA to VND
₫553.220245
|1 SIGMA to AUD
A$0.03258565
|1 SIGMA to GBP
￡0.01576725
|1 SIGMA to EUR
€0.01850024
|1 SIGMA to USD
$0.021023
|1 SIGMA to MYR
RM0.08976821
|1 SIGMA to TRY
₺0.81085711
|1 SIGMA to JPY
¥3.0462327
|1 SIGMA to RUB
₽1.73944302
|1 SIGMA to INR
₹1.77917649
|1 SIGMA to IDR
Rp344.63928912
|1 SIGMA to KRW
₩29.44397288
|1 SIGMA to PHP
₱1.17014018
|1 SIGMA to EGP
￡E.1.06712748
|1 SIGMA to BRL
R$0.11877995
|1 SIGMA to CAD
C$0.02901174
|1 SIGMA to BDT
৳2.5627037
|1 SIGMA to NGN
₦33.69061888
|1 SIGMA to UAH
₴0.8745568
|1 SIGMA to VES
Bs1.807978
|1 SIGMA to PKR
Rs5.92680416
|1 SIGMA to KZT
₸10.81969718
|1 SIGMA to THB
฿0.6958613
|1 SIGMA to TWD
NT$0.64561633
|1 SIGMA to AED
د.إ0.07715441
|1 SIGMA to CHF
Fr0.01723886
|1 SIGMA to HKD
HK$0.16292825
|1 SIGMA to MAD
.د.م0.19467298
|1 SIGMA to MXN
$0.41163034
