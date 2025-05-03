Join MEXC Today
-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee
SNEK Price(SNEK)
The current price of SNEK (SNEK) today is 0.0034823 USD with a current market cap of $ 259.45M USD. SNEK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SNEK Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 300.17K USD
- SNEK price change within the day is -0.02%
- It has a circulating supply of 74.50B USD
Get real-time price updates of the SNEK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SNEK price information.
Track the price changes of SNEK for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000000697
|-0.02%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0003971
|+12.87%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0003204
|-8.43%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0021949
|-38.67%
Today, SNEK recorded a change of $ -0.000000697 (-0.02%), reflecting its latest market activity.SNEK 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0003971 (+12.87%), showing the token's short-term performance.SNEK 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, SNEK saw a change of $ -0.0003204 (-8.43%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.SNEK 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0021949 (-38.67%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of SNEK: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.29%
-0.02%
-3.32%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SNEK aims to be the chillest meme coin on Cardano with a fair distributed launch including 0% of the supply set aside to the team and a high circulating supply/low emissions right from the start. With a goal to unite communities across Cardano and onboard new users from outside chains.
SNEK is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your SNEK investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check SNEK staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about SNEK on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your SNEK buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as SNEK, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SNEK? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our SNEK price prediction page.
Tracing SNEK's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SNEK's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our SNEK price history page.
Looking for how to buy SNEK? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase SNEK on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 SNEK to VND
₫91.6367245
|1 SNEK to AUD
A$0.005397565
|1 SNEK to GBP
￡0.002611725
|1 SNEK to EUR
€0.003064424
|1 SNEK to USD
$0.0034823
|1 SNEK to MYR
RM0.014869421
|1 SNEK to TRY
₺0.134312311
|1 SNEK to JPY
¥0.50458527
|1 SNEK to RUB
₽0.288125502
|1 SNEK to INR
₹0.294707049
|1 SNEK to IDR
Rp57.086876112
|1 SNEK to KRW
₩4.877170088
|1 SNEK to PHP
₱0.193824818
|1 SNEK to EGP
￡E.0.176761548
|1 SNEK to BRL
R$0.019674995
|1 SNEK to CAD
C$0.004805574
|1 SNEK to BDT
৳0.42449237
|1 SNEK to NGN
₦5.580594688
|1 SNEK to UAH
₴0.14486368
|1 SNEK to VES
Bs0.2994778
|1 SNEK to PKR
Rs0.981730016
|1 SNEK to KZT
₸1.792200518
|1 SNEK to THB
฿0.11526413
|1 SNEK to TWD
NT$0.106941433
|1 SNEK to AED
د.إ0.012780041
|1 SNEK to CHF
Fr0.002855486
|1 SNEK to HKD
HK$0.026987825
|1 SNEK to MAD
.د.م0.032246098
|1 SNEK to MXN
$0.068183434
For a more in-depth understanding of SNEK, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee