Splendor Price Today

The live Splendor (SPLD) price today is $ 0.2794, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current SPLD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.2794 per SPLD.

Splendor currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- SPLD. During the last 24 hours, SPLD traded between $ 0.2776 (low) and $ 0.2898 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, SPLD moved -0.61% in the last hour and +1.37% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 336.54K.

Splendor (SPLD) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 336.54K$ 336.54K $ 336.54K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7.26B$ 7.26B $ 7.26B Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 26,000,000,000 26,000,000,000 26,000,000,000 Public Blockchain SPLENDOR

The current Market Cap of Splendor is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 336.54K. The circulating supply of SPLD is --, with a total supply of 26000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.26B.