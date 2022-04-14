Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Sweat Economy (SWEAT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Information Sweatcoin is a highly popular mobile fitness app that was first launched in 2016. With over 110 million users worldwide, the app sets out to motivate healthier living by rewarding users for daily physical activity. Users are rewarded with an in-app currency — Sweatcoin, a non-crypto virtual token which functions as a monetary incentive to reward users for their physical activity. Users can now convert Sweatcoin to SWEAT — the crypto token — to claim real world prizes and experiences. Sweatcoin is ranked first for the most downloaded health and fitness app in 58 countries. Official Website: https://swe.at Whitepaper: https://whitepaper.swe.at Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/NSG17kiSApMumWjLbZ4BLx8biPaAxTk9tDCdy1Fb9ia Buy SWEAT Now!

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 16.70M
Total Supply: $ 21.87B
Circulating Supply: $ 7.10B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 51.45M
All-Time High: $ 0.113806
All-Time Low: $ 0.002144569563764642
Current Price: $ 0.002353

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Sweat Economy (SWEAT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SWEAT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SWEAT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SWEAT's tokenomics, explore SWEAT token's live price!

