Sweat Economy Price(SWEAT)
The current price of Sweat Economy (SWEAT) today is 0.004788 USD with a current market cap of $ 33.36M USD. SWEAT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Sweat Economy Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 33.93K USD
- Sweat Economy price change within the day is -3.68%
- It has a circulating supply of 6.97B USD
MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SWEAT price information.
Track the price changes of Sweat Economy for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00018293
|-3.67%
|30 Days
|$ +0.000523
|+12.26%
|60 Days
|$ -0.00146
|-23.37%
|90 Days
|$ -0.004854
|-50.35%
Today, SWEAT recorded a change of $ -0.00018293 (-3.67%), reflecting its latest market activity.Sweat Economy 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.000523 (+12.26%), showing the token's short-term performance.Sweat Economy 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, SWEAT saw a change of $ -0.00146 (-23.37%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Sweat Economy 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.004854 (-50.35%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Sweat Economy: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.16%
-3.67%
+1.63%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Sweatcoin is a highly popular mobile fitness app that was first launched in 2016. With over 110 million users worldwide, the app sets out to motivate healthier living by rewarding users for daily physical activity. Users are rewarded with an in-app currency — Sweatcoin, a non-crypto virtual token which functions as a monetary incentive to reward users for their physical activity. Users can now convert Sweatcoin to SWEAT — the crypto token — to claim real world prizes and experiences. Sweatcoin is ranked first for the most downloaded health and fitness app in 58 countries.
Sweat Economy is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Sweat Economy investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check SWEAT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Sweat Economy on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Sweat Economy buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Sweat Economy, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SWEAT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Sweat Economy price prediction page.
Tracing SWEAT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SWEAT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Sweat Economy price history page.
Looking for how to buy Sweat Economy? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Sweat Economy on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 SWEAT to VND
₫125.99622
|1 SWEAT to AUD
A$0.0074214
|1 SWEAT to GBP
￡0.003591
|1 SWEAT to EUR
€0.00421344
|1 SWEAT to USD
$0.004788
|1 SWEAT to MYR
RM0.02044476
|1 SWEAT to TRY
₺0.18467316
|1 SWEAT to JPY
¥0.6937812
|1 SWEAT to RUB
₽0.39591972
|1 SWEAT to INR
₹0.40520844
|1 SWEAT to IDR
Rp78.49179072
|1 SWEAT to KRW
₩6.70588128
|1 SWEAT to PHP
₱0.26650008
|1 SWEAT to EGP
￡E.0.24303888
|1 SWEAT to BRL
R$0.0270522
|1 SWEAT to CAD
C$0.00660744
|1 SWEAT to BDT
৳0.5836572
|1 SWEAT to NGN
₦7.67305728
|1 SWEAT to UAH
₴0.1991808
|1 SWEAT to VES
Bs0.411768
|1 SWEAT to PKR
Rs1.34983296
|1 SWEAT to KZT
₸2.46419208
|1 SWEAT to THB
฿0.1584828
|1 SWEAT to TWD
NT$0.14703948
|1 SWEAT to AED
د.إ0.01757196
|1 SWEAT to CHF
Fr0.00392616
|1 SWEAT to HKD
HK$0.037107
|1 SWEAT to MAD
.د.م0.04433688
|1 SWEAT to MXN
$0.09374904
For a more in-depth understanding of Sweat Economy, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
