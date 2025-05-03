What is SWGT (SWGT)

SmartWorld Global Token (SWGT) is your personal key to the blockchain-based products ecosystem. Utility token is developed by SWG Global Ltd and backed by two promising products: for life - by implementing blockchain technology in transportation and logistics complexes and for work – with the world's first zero commission decentralized work marketplace.

SWGT Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as SWGT, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SWGT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our SWGT price prediction page.

SWGT Price History

Tracing SWGT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SWGT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our SWGT price history page.

How to buy SWGT (SWGT)

Looking for how to buy SWGT? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase SWGT on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

SWGT to Local Currencies

SWGT Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of SWGT, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SWGT What is the price of SWGT (SWGT) today? The live price of SWGT (SWGT) is 0.0934 USD . What is the market cap of SWGT (SWGT)? The current market cap of SWGT is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of SWGT by its real-time market price of 0.0934 USD . What is the circulating supply of SWGT (SWGT)? The current circulating supply of SWGT (SWGT) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of SWGT (SWGT)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of SWGT (SWGT) is 6.12 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of SWGT (SWGT)? The 24-hour trading volume of SWGT (SWGT) is $ 210.27K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

