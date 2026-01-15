ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvents
More
The live TEN Protocol price today is 0.0080887 USD.TEN market cap is -- USD. Track real-time TEN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live TEN Protocol price today is 0.0080887 USD.TEN market cap is -- USD. Track real-time TEN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About TEN

TEN Price Info

What is TEN

TEN Whitepaper

TEN Official Website

TEN Tokenomics

TEN Price Forecast

TEN History

TEN Buying Guide

TEN-to-Fiat Currency Converter

TEN Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

TEN Protocol Logo

TEN Protocol Price(TEN)

1 TEN to USD Live Price:

$0.0081129
$0.0081129$0.0081129
+0.29%1D
USD
TEN Protocol (TEN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:02:05 (UTC+8)

TEN Protocol Price Today

The live TEN Protocol (TEN) price today is $ 0.0080887, with a 0.29% change over the past 24 hours. The current TEN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0080887 per TEN.

TEN Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- TEN. During the last 24 hours, TEN traded between $ 0.0066723 (low) and $ 0.0081421 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, TEN moved +0.10% in the last hour and +47.41% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 30.71K.

TEN Protocol (TEN) Market Information

--
----

$ 30.71K
$ 30.71K$ 30.71K

$ 8.09M
$ 8.09M$ 8.09M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

ETH

The current Market Cap of TEN Protocol is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 30.71K. The circulating supply of TEN is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.09M.

TEN Protocol Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0066723
$ 0.0066723$ 0.0066723
24H Low
$ 0.0081421
$ 0.0081421$ 0.0081421
24H High

$ 0.0066723
$ 0.0066723$ 0.0066723

$ 0.0081421
$ 0.0081421$ 0.0081421

--
----

--
----

+0.10%

+0.29%

+47.41%

+47.41%

TEN Protocol (TEN) Price History USD

Track the price changes of TEN Protocol for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.000023459+0.29%
30 Days$ +0.0008547+11.81%
60 Days$ -0.0719113-89.89%
90 Days$ -0.0719113-89.89%
TEN Protocol Price Change Today

Today, TEN recorded a change of $ +0.000023459 (+0.29%), reflecting its latest market activity.

TEN Protocol 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0008547 (+11.81%), showing the token's short-term performance.

TEN Protocol 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, TEN saw a change of $ -0.0719113 (-89.89%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

TEN Protocol 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0719113 (-89.89%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of TEN Protocol (TEN)?

Check out the TEN Protocol Price History page now.

AI Analysis for TEN Protocol

AI-driven insights that analyse TEN Protocol latest price movements, trading volume trends, and market sentiment indicators, delivering real-time updates to identify trading opportunities and support informed decision-making.

What factors influence TEN Protocol's prices?

TEN Protocol prices are influenced by several key factors:

1. Adoption and Usage: Real-world implementation of TEN's privacy-focused Ethereum scaling solutions drives demand.

2. Technology Development: Updates, partnerships, and technical milestones affect investor confidence.

3. Market Sentiment: Overall crypto market trends and investor risk appetite impact TEN's valuation.

4. Competition: Performance relative to other Layer 2 scaling solutions and privacy protocols.

5. Regulatory Environment: Privacy-focused crypto regulations can significantly impact TEN's prospects.

6. Token Utility: Staking rewards, governance participation, and network fee requirements create demand pressure.

7. Trading Volume: Liquidity and exchange listings affect price stability and accessibility.

Why do people want to know TEN Protocol's price today?

People want to know TEN Protocol price today for several key reasons: investment decisions, portfolio tracking, market timing for buying/selling, profit/loss calculations, and staying informed about market trends. Real-time pricing helps traders make informed choices and manage risk effectively.

Price Prediction for TEN Protocol

TEN Protocol (TEN) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of TEN in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
TEN Protocol (TEN) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of TEN Protocol could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price TEN Protocol will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for TEN price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking TEN Protocol Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest TEN Protocol in India

Ready to get started with TEN Protocol? Buying TEN is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy TEN Protocol. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your TEN Protocol (TEN) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and TEN Protocol will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy TEN Protocol (TEN) Guide

What can you do with TEN Protocol

Owning TEN Protocol allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying TEN Protocol (TEN) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is TEN Protocol (TEN)

TEN Protocol is a Layer 2 rollup solution that reintroduces data access controls to Web3 through programmable encryption and confidential computing. The network operates as a fully Ethereum-compatible scaling solution that enables smart contracts to process both public and private data within the same application framework.

TEN Protocol Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of TEN Protocol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official TEN Protocol Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About TEN Protocol

Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:02:05 (UTC+8)

TEN Protocol (TEN) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

TEN Protocol Hot News

Why Is Ethereum Jumping Today? ETH Reclaims $3,300 on ETF Inflows

Why Is Ethereum Jumping Today? ETH Reclaims $3,300 on ETF Inflows

January 15, 2026
MEXC Report 2025: Your Zero Fee Gateway

MEXC Report 2025: Your Zero Fee Gateway

January 15, 2026
December Highlights: Utility Narratives Dominate, Privacy &#038; RWA Capture Liquidity

December Highlights: Utility Narratives Dominate, Privacy &#038; RWA Capture Liquidity

January 15, 2026
View More

Explore More about TEN Protocol

TEN USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on TEN with leverage. Explore TEN USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade TEN Protocol (TEN) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live TEN Protocol price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
TEN/USDT
$0.0081129
$0.0081129$0.0081129
+0.29%
0.00% (USDT)

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC
Monero

Monero

XMR
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Solana

Solana

SOL

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Symbiosis

Symbiosis

SIS

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Verdax

Verdax

VERDAX

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

RollX

RollX

ROLL

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Petrobras

Petrobras

PBRON

$0.000
$0.000$0.000

0.00%

PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings

PDDON

$0.00
$0.00$0.00

0.00%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

Fogo

Fogo

FOGO

$0.05462
$0.05462$0.05462

+446.20%

American Airlines

American Airlines

AALON

$15.73
$15.73$15.73

+57.30%

IREN

IREN

IRENON

$51.86
$51.86$51.86

+48.17%

CredDeFAI

CredDeFAI

DEFAI

$0.00000000000750
$0.00000000000750$0.00000000000750

+126.58%

BLEXA

BLEXA

BLE

$0.0000000004500
$0.0000000004500$0.0000000004500

+40.62%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

TEN-to-USD Calculator

Amount

TEN
TEN
USD
USD

1 TEN = 0.0080887 USD