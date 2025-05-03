Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners
U2U Network Price(U2U)
The current price of U2U Network (U2U) today is 0.004678 USD with a current market cap of $ 7.14M USD. U2U to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key U2U Network Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 105.68K USD
- U2U Network price change within the day is -0.02%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.53B USD
Track the price changes of U2U Network for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00000094
|-0.02%
|30 Days
|$ +0.000166
|+3.67%
|60 Days
|$ -0.001327
|-22.10%
|90 Days
|$ -0.002484
|-34.69%
Today, U2U recorded a change of $ -0.00000094 (-0.02%), reflecting its latest market activity.U2U Network 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.000166 (+3.67%), showing the token's short-term performance.U2U Network 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, U2U saw a change of $ -0.001327 (-22.10%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.U2U Network 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.002484 (-34.69%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of U2U Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
-0.02%
-0.58%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
U2U Network is a modular Layer 1 blockchain tailored for the Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) ecosystem. Powered by subnet technology and backed by Kucoin Ventures, Chain Capital, Cointelegraph, IDG Blockchain, JDI, Blockhive, and others, U2U addresses scaling challenges with independent subnets managing their own data while maintaining a provable mainnet record. Unlike Peaq Network and IoTex, U2U’s subnets are customized for DePIN sectors like IoT, wireless networks, GPU computing, and decentralized storage. With 80+ dApps, over 1 million users, and 100,000+ daily active users, U2U demonstrates scalability, adaptability, and leadership in DePIN infrastructure innovation.
For a more in-depth understanding of U2U Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
