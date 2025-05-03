What is UBU (UBU)

Africa's first Metaverse, Africarare is the future of AI powered mixed reality, with a bold vision to serve over a billion people and break barriers. With a focus on Africa and communities worldwide, Africarare aims to create an inclusive platform that empowers individuals, brands, and communities to unleash their potential. By combining AI and mixed reality technologies, Africarare provides an immersive and interactive experience that transcends geographical boundaries. The platform enables users to connect, collaborate, and explore new possibilities in a dynamic digital environment.

UBU is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your UBU investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



People Also Ask: Other Questions About UBU What is the price of UBU (UBU) today? The live price of UBU (UBU) is 0.01758 USD . What is the market cap of UBU (UBU)? The current market cap of UBU is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of UBU by its real-time market price of 0.01758 USD . What is the circulating supply of UBU (UBU)? The current circulating supply of UBU (UBU) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of UBU (UBU)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of UBU (UBU) is 0.14084 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of UBU (UBU)? The 24-hour trading volume of UBU (UBU) is $ 66.00K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

