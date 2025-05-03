What is Vexanium (VEX)

Vexanium are building the next generation blockchain for mass adoption, that is born to support DApps (Decentralized Application), Defi (Decentralized Finance) usability and retail penetration. Vexanium is going to make blockchain technology accessible and applicable to enhance various industries.

Vexanium is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



Vexanium Price Prediction

Vexanium Price History

How to buy Vexanium (VEX)

VEX to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Vexanium What is the price of Vexanium (VEX) today? The live price of Vexanium (VEX) is 0.002324 USD . What is the market cap of Vexanium (VEX)? The current market cap of Vexanium is $ 1.70M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of VEX by its real-time market price of 0.002324 USD . What is the circulating supply of Vexanium (VEX)? The current circulating supply of Vexanium (VEX) is 733.64M USD . What was the highest price of Vexanium (VEX)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Vexanium (VEX) is 0.011 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Vexanium (VEX)? The 24-hour trading volume of Vexanium (VEX) is $ 1.40 USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

