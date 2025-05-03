Join MEXC Today
Waves Price(WAVES)
The current price of Waves (WAVES) today is 1.1601 USD with a current market cap of $ 136.48M USD. WAVES to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Waves Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 81.82K USD
- Waves price change within the day is +0.14%
- It has a circulating supply of 117.64M USD
Track the price changes of Waves for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.001622
|+0.14%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0381
|+3.39%
|60 Days
|$ -0.1788
|-13.36%
|90 Days
|$ -0.2886
|-19.93%
Today, WAVES recorded a change of $ +0.001622 (+0.14%), reflecting its latest market activity.Waves 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0381 (+3.39%), showing the token's short-term performance.Waves 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, WAVES saw a change of $ -0.1788 (-13.36%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Waves 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.2886 (-19.93%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Waves: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.20%
+0.14%
-3.86%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Waves is a multi-purpose blockchain platform which supports various use cases including decentralized applications (DApps) and smart contracts.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Waves, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of WAVES? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Waves price prediction page.
Tracing WAVES's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing WAVES's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Waves price history page.
|1 WAVES to VND
₫30,528.0315
|1 WAVES to AUD
A$1.798155
|1 WAVES to GBP
￡0.870075
|1 WAVES to EUR
€1.020888
|1 WAVES to USD
$1.1601
|1 WAVES to MYR
RM4.953627
|1 WAVES to TRY
₺44.745057
|1 WAVES to JPY
¥168.09849
|1 WAVES to RUB
₽95.986674
|1 WAVES to INR
₹98.179263
|1 WAVES to IDR
Rp19,018.029744
|1 WAVES to KRW
₩1,624.789656
|1 WAVES to PHP
₱64.571166
|1 WAVES to EGP
￡E.58.886676
|1 WAVES to BRL
R$6.554565
|1 WAVES to CAD
C$1.600938
|1 WAVES to BDT
৳141.41619
|1 WAVES to NGN
₦1,859.129856
|1 WAVES to UAH
₴48.26016
|1 WAVES to VES
Bs99.7686
|1 WAVES to PKR
Rs327.055392
|1 WAVES to KZT
₸597.057066
|1 WAVES to THB
฿38.39931
|1 WAVES to TWD
NT$35.626671
|1 WAVES to AED
د.إ4.257567
|1 WAVES to CHF
Fr0.951282
|1 WAVES to HKD
HK$8.990775
|1 WAVES to MAD
.د.م10.742526
|1 WAVES to MXN
$22.714758
For a more in-depth understanding of Waves, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
