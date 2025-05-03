What is Waves (WAVES)

Waves is a multi-purpose blockchain platform which supports various use cases including decentralized applications (DApps) and smart contracts.

Waves is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Waves investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check WAVES staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Waves on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Waves buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Waves Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Waves, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of WAVES? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Waves price prediction page.

Waves Price History

Tracing WAVES's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing WAVES's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Waves price history page.

How to buy Waves (WAVES)

Looking for how to buy Waves? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Waves on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

WAVES to Local Currencies

1 WAVES to VND ₫ 30,528.0315 1 WAVES to AUD A$ 1.798155 1 WAVES to GBP ￡ 0.870075 1 WAVES to EUR € 1.020888 1 WAVES to USD $ 1.1601 1 WAVES to MYR RM 4.953627 1 WAVES to TRY ₺ 44.745057 1 WAVES to JPY ¥ 168.09849 1 WAVES to RUB ₽ 95.986674 1 WAVES to INR ₹ 98.179263 1 WAVES to IDR Rp 19,018.029744 1 WAVES to KRW ₩ 1,624.789656 1 WAVES to PHP ₱ 64.571166 1 WAVES to EGP ￡E. 58.886676 1 WAVES to BRL R$ 6.554565 1 WAVES to CAD C$ 1.600938 1 WAVES to BDT ৳ 141.41619 1 WAVES to NGN ₦ 1,859.129856 1 WAVES to UAH ₴ 48.26016 1 WAVES to VES Bs 99.7686 1 WAVES to PKR Rs 327.055392 1 WAVES to KZT ₸ 597.057066 1 WAVES to THB ฿ 38.39931 1 WAVES to TWD NT$ 35.626671 1 WAVES to AED د.إ 4.257567 1 WAVES to CHF Fr 0.951282 1 WAVES to HKD HK$ 8.990775 1 WAVES to MAD .د.م 10.742526 1 WAVES to MXN $ 22.714758

Waves Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Waves, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications: