WEMIX to Ethiopian Birr Conversion Table
WEMIX to ETB Conversion Table
ETB to WEMIX Conversion Table
- 1 WEMIX43.54 ETB
- 5 WEMIX217.68 ETB
- 10 WEMIX435.36 ETB
- 50 WEMIX2,176.79 ETB
- 100 WEMIX4,353.57 ETB
- 1,000 WEMIX43,535.72 ETB
- 5,000 WEMIX217,678.58 ETB
- 10,000 WEMIX435,357.16 ETB
- 1 ETB0.02296 WEMIX
- 5 ETB0.1148 WEMIX
- 10 ETB0.2296 WEMIX
- 50 ETB1.148 WEMIX
- 100 ETB2.296 WEMIX
- 1,000 ETB22.96 WEMIX
- 5,000 ETB114.8 WEMIX
- 10,000 ETB229.6 WEMIX
WEMIX (WEMIX) is currently trading at Br 43.54 ETB , reflecting a 0.10% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at Br10.04M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of Br20.15B ETB. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated WEMIX Price page.
72.24B ETB
Circulation Supply
10.04M
24-Hour Trading Volume
20.15B ETB
Market Cap
0.10%
Price Change (1D)
Br 0.2897
24H High
Br 0.2775
24H Low
The WEMIX to ETB trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track WEMIX's fluctuations against ETB. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current WEMIX price.
WEMIX to ETB Conversion Summary
As of | 1 WEMIX = 43.54 ETB | 1 ETB = 0.02296 WEMIX
Today, the exchange rate for 1 WEMIX to ETB is 43.54 ETB.
Buying 5 WEMIX will cost 217.68 ETB and 10 WEMIX is valued at 435.36 ETB.
1 ETB can be traded for 0.02296 WEMIX.
50 ETB can be converted to 1.148 WEMIX, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 WEMIX to ETB has changed by +4.77% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 0.10%, reaching a high of 45.27 ETB and a low of 43.36 ETB.
One month ago, the value of 1 WEMIX was 37 ETB, which represents a +17.62% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, WEMIX has changed by -5.25 ETB, resulting in a -10.76% change in its value.
WEMIX to ETB Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, WEMIX (WEMIX) has fluctuated between 43.36 ETB and 45.27 ETB, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 41.36 ETB to a high of 46.94 ETB. You can view detailed WEMIX to ETB price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|Br 43.75
|Br 46.87
|Br 50
|Br 50
|Low
|Br 42.19
|Br 40.62
|Br 32.81
|Br 32.81
|Average
|Br 43.75
|Br 43.75
|Br 39.06
|Br 40.62
|Volatility
|+4.27%
|+13.40%
|+45.17%
|+36.23%
|Change
|-2.48%
|+4.65%
|+17.63%
|-10.09%
WEMIX Price Forecast in ETB for 2027 and 2030
WEMIX’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential WEMIX to ETB forecasts for the coming years:
WEMIX Price Prediction for 2027
By 2027, WEMIX could reach approximately Br45.71, assuming a steady 5% annual growth rate from the current price level.
WEMIX Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, WEMIX may rise to around Br52.92 ETB, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our WEMIX Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
WEMIX Overview
Ethiopian Birr Overview
WEMIX to ETB Market Statistics
552,473,209.5478008
WEMIX
Current WEMIX to ETB Exchange Rate
The live WEMIX (WEMIX) price today is Br 43.582595418713294544, with a 0.21% change over the past 24 hours. The current WEMIX to ETB conversion rate is Br 43.582595418713294544 per WEMIX.
Discover More WEMIX on MEXC
The Ethiopian Birr is the official currency of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, which is primarily used for all types of monetary transactions within the country. As a fiat currency, the Birr holds value because the Ethiopian government maintains its value, and the public has confidence in its stability. It is not backed by a physical commodity like gold or silver, but instead, its value is derived from the relationship between supply and demand, as well as the stability of the issuing government.
The Ethiopian Birr plays a vital role in the country's economic life, serving as the medium of exchange for goods and services. It is used for everyday transactions, from buying groceries and paying utility bills to larger transactions such as real estate purchases or business investments. The Birr's denominations facilitate these transactions, with coins and banknotes available in various values to make trade and commerce more manageable.
Furthermore, the Ethiopian Birr is also vital in international trade. Businesses that import goods and services into Ethiopia typically need to exchange their home currency into Birr. Similarly, Ethiopian exporters receive Birr when they exchange the foreign currencies they earn from their international sales. This exchange process underscores the Birr's role in the global economy.
The stability of the Ethiopian Birr is managed by the National Bank of Ethiopia, the country's central bank. It employs various monetary policy tools to control inflation, stabilize the currency, and maintain economic growth. These policies directly influence the value of the Birr, affecting how much consumers can purchase with a given amount of money.
However, like all fiat currencies, the Ethiopian Birr is susceptible to fluctuations in value. These can occur due to various factors, including changes in economic indicators, geopolitical events, and shifts in investor sentiment. Therefore, while the Birr is an essential part of Ethiopia's economic framework, its value is not static and can change according to various financial and economic factors.
In summary, the Ethiopian Birr is more than just a medium of exchange for goods and services within Ethiopia. It is a crucial element of the country's economic infrastructure, playing a significant role in both domestic and international trade. Its value, while maintained by the Ethiopian government, can fluctuate based on a variety of economic factors.
WEMIX Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
Spot
WEMIX/USDT
|0.27
|Trade
The table above shows a list of WEMIX Spot trading pairs, covering markets where WEMIX is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell WEMIX at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore WEMIX Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of WEMIX futures markets for strategic trading.
Buy WEMIX with ETB in 3 Easy Steps
Create a MEXC Account
Sign up on the MEXC website or download the MEXC App. Complete your identity verification to get started.
Deposit ETB
Fund your account with ETB using your preferred payment method, such as bank transfers, credit cards, or P2P trading.
Buy WEMIX
Head to the Spot or Futures trading page, search for WEMIX, and instantly complete your purchase with your deposited ETB.
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WEMIX and ETB in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
WEMIX (WEMIX) vs USD: Market Comparison
WEMIX Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.2786
- 7-Day Change: +4.77%
- 30-Day Trend: +17.62%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including WEMIX, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to ETB, the USD price of WEMIX remains the primary market benchmark.
[WEMIX Price] [WEMIX to USD]
Ethiopian Birr (ETB) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (ETB/USD): 0.006401840247390154
- 7-Day Change: +0.13%
- 30-Day Trend: +0.13%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger ETB means you will pay less to get the same amount of WEMIX.
- A weaker ETB means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy WEMIX securely with ETB on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the WEMIX to ETB Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between WEMIX (WEMIX) and Ethiopian Birr (ETB) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in WEMIX, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the WEMIX to ETB rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and ETB-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. ETB Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence ETB's strength. When ETB weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like WEMIX, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like WEMIX, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for WEMIX may rise, impacting its conversion to ETB.
Convert WEMIX to ETB Instantly
Use our real-time WEMIX to ETB converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the WEMIX to ETB exchange rate calculated in India?
The WEMIX to ETB exchange rate in India is based on the current value of WEMIX (often in ETB), converted to ETB using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the WEMIX to ETB exchange rate change so frequently in India?
The WEMIX to ETB rate changes frequently because both WEMIX and fiat currencies react to global news, supply/demand conditions, and market activity in India as well. Prices can shift every few seconds, especially during high-volatility periods.
What's the difference between the displayed rate in India and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed WEMIX to ETB in India rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. Actual conversion rates may differ slightly due to spreads, slippage, or execution timing.
Can the WEMIX to ETB rate vary between exchanges in India?
Yes. Pricing differences occur due to variations in liquidity, trading volume, regional demand, and fee structures across different platforms.
Why might the WEMIX to ETB rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday in India?
Rates move based on macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation data, or crypto-specific developments such as upgrades or ETF-related events.
Is now a good time to convert WEMIX to ETB, or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed correct time. Review price trends, historical data, and global economic conditions to support your decision-making.
What tools can help me time my WEMIX to ETB conversion better in India?
Live charts, moving averages, RSI, volume analysis, and market news are commonly used tools. Many users also set price alerts for key levels.
How can I understand the trend of WEMIX against ETB over time?
Use the interactive chart on this page to analyse historical prices, identify patterns, and compare trends across different timeframes.
How do news and regulations affect the WEMIX to ETB rate in India?
India local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, and geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken ETB, influencing the conversion rate even if WEMIX remains stable.
What crypto-specific events can influence the WEMIX to ETB exchange rate?
Halvings, protocol upgrades, whale activity, ETF approvals, and new exchange listings often create price movements that impact the WEMIX to ETB rate.
Can I compare the WEMIX to ETB rate with other currencies?
Yes. You can switch between various India's fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies using our converter to find the most favourable comparison.
How do I know if the WEMIX to ETB rate is fair?
Check the rate against major market indexes or compare it across several exchanges. Our converter uses aggregated real-time data to maintain competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the WEMIX to ETB rate throughout the day?
Bookmark this page or the WEMIX price page and use the live chart to track intraday movements and potential entry opportunities.
Is the WEMIX to ETB conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays in India?
Yes, while cryptocurrencies trade 24/7, fiat market liquidity may tighten on weekends or holidays, potentially widening spreads or increasing volatility. However, please note that different countries may have specific holidays in their respective regions.
Can I set a target WEMIX to ETB price and convert when it hits?
The converter itself doesn't execute trades, but you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC to automate your execution at specific price levels.
Where can I learn more about what influences WEMIX and ETB in India?
Browse the content above for insights into macroeconomic drivers, market dynamics, and historical performance data for WEMIX and ETB.
What's the difference between converting WEMIX to ETB and trading it?
Converting simply checks the 1:1 value between WEMIX and ETB. Trading involves buying or selling on open markets with additional tools such as limit orders, derivatives, or leverage.
Is WEMIX to ETB a common reference for crypto investors?
Many investors track WEMIX prices in ETB or stablecoins. WEMIX to ETB is useful for real-world valuation, hedging against local currency fluctuations, or planning cash-outs in India.
What happens to the WEMIX to ETB rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, interest-rate decisions, or crises, fiat volatility often increases. ETB may strengthen or weaken depending on global risk sentiment, which directly affects the conversion rate.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive WEMIX to ETB rates?
MEXC aggregates prices from deep global liquidity pools, applies minimal spreads, and updates rates in real time to ensure accuracy and transparency.
WEMIX News and Market Updates
Explore More About WEMIX
WEMIX Price
Learn more about WEMIX (WEMIX) and track real-time price with live charts, trends, historical data, and more.
WEMIX Price Prediction
Explore WEMIX forecasts, technical insights, and market sentiment to better understand where WEMIX may be headed.
How to Buy WEMIX
Want to buy WEMIX? Discover multiple purchase methods and follow our step-by-step guide to get started on MEXC.
WEMIX/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade WEMIX/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
WEMIX USDT (Futures Trading)
Go long or short on WEMIX with leverage. Explore WEMIX USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.
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Why Buy WEMIX with MEXC?
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Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.