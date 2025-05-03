What is wNXM (WNXM)

Nexus Mutual uses the power of Ethereum so people can share risk together without the need for an insurance company. Nexus Mutual is a decentralised alternative to insurance. They’ve used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company, because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment and Governance.

wNXM is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



- Check WNXM staking availability

- Read reviews and analytics about wNXM on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your wNXM buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as wNXM, Bitcoin, or Ethereum.

Tracing WNXM's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time.

You can easily purchase wNXM on MEXC

1 WNXM to VND ₫ 1,089,177.85 1 WNXM to AUD A$ 64.1545 1 WNXM to GBP ￡ 31.0425 1 WNXM to EUR € 36.4232 1 WNXM to USD $ 41.39 1 WNXM to MYR RM 176.7353 1 WNXM to TRY ₺ 1,591.8594 1 WNXM to JPY ¥ 5,994.0998 1 WNXM to RUB ₽ 3,432.4727 1 WNXM to INR ₹ 3,498.2828 1 WNXM to IDR Rp 678,524.4816 1 WNXM to KRW ₩ 57,969.1784 1 WNXM to PHP ₱ 2,297.145 1 WNXM to EGP ￡E. 2,099.7147 1 WNXM to BRL R$ 233.8535 1 WNXM to CAD C$ 57.1182 1 WNXM to BDT ৳ 5,045.441 1 WNXM to NGN ₦ 66,543.1169 1 WNXM to UAH ₴ 1,721.824 1 WNXM to VES Bs 3,642.32 1 WNXM to PKR Rs 11,668.6688 1 WNXM to KZT ₸ 21,434.2254 1 WNXM to THB ฿ 1,370.009 1 WNXM to TWD NT$ 1,271.0869 1 WNXM to AED د.إ 151.9013 1 WNXM to CHF Fr 33.9398 1 WNXM to HKD HK$ 320.7725 1 WNXM to MAD .د.م 383.2714 1 WNXM to MXN $ 810.4162

People Also Ask: Other Questions About wNXM What is the price of wNXM (WNXM) today? The live price of wNXM (WNXM) is 41.39 USD . What is the market cap of wNXM (WNXM)? The current market cap of wNXM is $ 27.52M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of WNXM by its real-time market price of 41.39 USD . What is the circulating supply of wNXM (WNXM)? The current circulating supply of wNXM (WNXM) is 664.88K USD . What was the highest price of wNXM (WNXM)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of wNXM (WNXM) is 133.9692 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of wNXM (WNXM)? The 24-hour trading volume of wNXM (WNXM) is $ 54.86K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

