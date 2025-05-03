What is XEC (XEC)

eCash is the natural continuation of the Bitcoin Cash project. Realizing the vision of the legendary Milton Friedman, eCash follows through on key promises such as the innovative Avalanche consensus layer while also introducing concepts never before seen in a Bitcoin project such as staking, fork-free network upgrades, and subchains.

XEC Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as XEC, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of XEC? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our XEC price prediction page.

XEC Price History

Tracing XEC's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing XEC's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our XEC price history page.

How to buy XEC (XEC)

Looking for how to buy XEC? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase XEC on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

XEC to Local Currencies

XEC Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of XEC, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About XEC What is the price of XEC (XEC) today? The live price of XEC (XEC) is 0.00002122 USD . What is the market cap of XEC (XEC)? The current market cap of XEC is $ 421.43M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of XEC by its real-time market price of 0.00002122 USD . What is the circulating supply of XEC (XEC)? The current circulating supply of XEC (XEC) is 19.86T USD . What was the highest price of XEC (XEC)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of XEC (XEC) is 0.00038744 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of XEC (XEC)? The 24-hour trading volume of XEC (XEC) is $ 766.36K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

