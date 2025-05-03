What is Electra Protocol (XEP)

XEP is the core of a powerful, community-driven ecosystem, designed for growth and innovation. The Electra Protocol blockchain (Layer 1) provides the foundation for seamless, secure trading, while OmniXEP’s fast Layer 2 technology, unbreakable smart contracts, and ultra-low fees make it easy to build and trade. With ElectraDEX integrated, creating and exchanging tokens is simple. Whether you’re a developer or creator, you’re welcome to build on XEP and be part of this decentralized future

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Electra Protocol What is the price of Electra Protocol (XEP) today? The live price of Electra Protocol (XEP) is 0.000268 USD . What is the market cap of Electra Protocol (XEP)? The current market cap of Electra Protocol is $ 4.87M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of XEP by its real-time market price of 0.000268 USD . What is the circulating supply of Electra Protocol (XEP)? The current circulating supply of Electra Protocol (XEP) is 18.18B USD . What was the highest price of Electra Protocol (XEP)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Electra Protocol (XEP) is 0.0048 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Electra Protocol (XEP)? The 24-hour trading volume of Electra Protocol (XEP) is $ 52.80K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

