GoldZip Price Today

The live GoldZip (XGZ) price today is $ 150, with a 0.17% change over the past 24 hours. The current XGZ to USD conversion rate is $ 150 per XGZ.

GoldZip currently ranks #3967 by market capitalisation at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 XGZ. During the last 24 hours, XGZ traded between $ 147.5 (low) and $ 151.8 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 159.5660258246095, while the all-time low was $ 116.86605494273.

In short-term performance, XGZ moved 0.00% in the last hour and +4.77% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 746.60K.

GoldZip (XGZ) Market Information

Rank No.3967 Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) $ 746.60K$ 746.60K $ 746.60K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.70M$ 2.70M $ 2.70M Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Max Supply 18,000 18,000 18,000 Total Supply 39,000 39,000 39,000 Circulation Rate 0.00% Public Blockchain ETH

