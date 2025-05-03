What is ZETRIX (ZETRIX)

Zetrix is a Layer-1 Public Blockchain designed for Government and Enterprise level Web3 applications. Zetrix builds next generation real-world applications harnessing AI and Blockchain Technologies. The Zetrix network proudly collaborates and connects with China’s National Blockchain, Xinghuo Blockchain Infrastructure & Facilities, enabling cross-border data transfer and is compatible with leading Public Chains such as Ethereum and Private Chains such as Hyperledger.

1 ZETRIX to VND ₫ 446,697.125 1 ZETRIX to AUD A$ 26.31125 1 ZETRIX to GBP ￡ 12.73125 1 ZETRIX to EUR € 14.938 1 ZETRIX to USD $ 16.975 1 ZETRIX to MYR RM 72.48325 1 ZETRIX to TRY ₺ 652.8585 1 ZETRIX to JPY ¥ 2,458.3195 1 ZETRIX to RUB ₽ 1,407.73675 1 ZETRIX to INR ₹ 1,434.727 1 ZETRIX to IDR Rp 278,278.644 1 ZETRIX to KRW ₩ 23,774.506 1 ZETRIX to PHP ₱ 942.1125 1 ZETRIX to EGP ￡E. 861.14175 1 ZETRIX to BRL R$ 95.90875 1 ZETRIX to CAD C$ 23.4255 1 ZETRIX to BDT ৳ 2,069.2525 1 ZETRIX to NGN ₦ 27,290.87725 1 ZETRIX to UAH ₴ 706.16 1 ZETRIX to VES Bs 1,493.8 1 ZETRIX to PKR Rs 4,785.592 1 ZETRIX to KZT ₸ 8,790.6735 1 ZETRIX to THB ฿ 561.8725 1 ZETRIX to TWD NT$ 521.30225 1 ZETRIX to AED د.إ 62.29825 1 ZETRIX to CHF Fr 13.9195 1 ZETRIX to HKD HK$ 131.55625 1 ZETRIX to MAD .د.م 157.1885 1 ZETRIX to MXN $ 332.3705

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ZETRIX What is the price of ZETRIX (ZETRIX) today? The live price of ZETRIX (ZETRIX) is 16.975 USD . What is the market cap of ZETRIX (ZETRIX)? The current market cap of ZETRIX is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ZETRIX by its real-time market price of 16.975 USD . What is the circulating supply of ZETRIX (ZETRIX)? The current circulating supply of ZETRIX (ZETRIX) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of ZETRIX (ZETRIX)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of ZETRIX (ZETRIX) is 24.986 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of ZETRIX (ZETRIX)? The 24-hour trading volume of ZETRIX (ZETRIX) is $ 209.29K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

