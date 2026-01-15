ZEAT Price Today

The live ZEAT (ZTE) price today is $ 0.0000022, with a 15.38% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZTE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0000022 per ZTE.

ZEAT currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- ZTE. During the last 24 hours, ZTE traded between $ 0.0000022 (low) and $ 0.0000027 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, ZTE moved -8.34% in the last hour and -40.55% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.14K.

ZEAT (ZTE) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 1.14K$ 1.14K $ 1.14K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 22.00K$ 22.00K $ 22.00K Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

