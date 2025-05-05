Abstract Liquid Staked ETH Price (ABSETH)
The live price of Abstract Liquid Staked ETH (ABSETH) today is 1,821.52 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 707.49K USD. ABSETH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Abstract Liquid Staked ETH Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Abstract Liquid Staked ETH price change within the day is -0.21%
- It has a circulating supply of 388.42 USD
During today, the price change of Abstract Liquid Staked ETH to USD was $ -3.881852961072.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Abstract Liquid Staked ETH to USD was $ +27.7062299600.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Abstract Liquid Staked ETH to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Abstract Liquid Staked ETH to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -3.881852961072
|-0.21%
|30 Days
|$ +27.7062299600
|+1.52%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Abstract Liquid Staked ETH: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.22%
-0.21%
+1.51%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Abstract Liquid Staked ETH (absETH) is a Abstract-native ETH liquid staking token (LST) designed to provide Abstract users and builders with the highest ETH staking yields available in DeFi. By minting absETH, users can access the same yields available to apxETH holders on Ethereum mainnet, all while staying within the Abstract network. absETH functions as an "index token" that appreciates in value against ETH over time. When users withdraw their funds back to ETH, the accumulated yield is automatically included, eliminating the need to track rebases or wrap tokens. This allows users to seamlessly utilize absETH in DeFi applications on Abstract as they normally would.
