Bearn BERA (YBERA) Price Information (USD)

Bearn BERA (YBERA) real-time price is $2.59. Over the past 24 hours, YBERA traded between a low of $ 2.38 and a high of $ 2.59, showing active market volatility. YBERA's all-time high price is $ 2.59, while its all-time low price is $ 2.25.

In terms of short-term performance, YBERA has changed by -- over the past hour, +8.96% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Bearn BERA (YBERA) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Bearn BERA is $ 32.13K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of YBERA is 12.40K, with a total supply of 12401.039732585. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 32.13K.