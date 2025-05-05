Beets Staked Sonic Price (STS)
The live price of Beets Staked Sonic (STS) today is 0.527235 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 116.83M USD. STS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Beets Staked Sonic Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Beets Staked Sonic price change within the day is -4.86%
- It has a circulating supply of 221.79M USD
During today, the price change of Beets Staked Sonic to USD was $ -0.0269455887832039.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Beets Staked Sonic to USD was $ +0.0188520255.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Beets Staked Sonic to USD was $ -0.0579031093.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Beets Staked Sonic to USD was $ +0.06647046468925715.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0269455887832039
|-4.86%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0188520255
|+3.58%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0579031093
|-10.98%
|90 Days
|$ +0.06647046468925715
|+14.43%
Discover the latest price analysis of Beets Staked Sonic: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.15%
-4.86%
+1.08%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
stS is a liquid-staked token that users receive when they stake S on the Beets platform. The value of stS naturally appreciates in relation to S thanks to native network staking rewards from validator delegation being automatically compounded within the token. Due to the management of underlying nodes, validators earn 15% of the overall stS staking rewards. Beets also takes a 10% protocol fee on the rewards after the validator fees. The APY displayed on the UI is the APY the user receives (all fees have been subtracted automatically). To stake, users simply need to head to the stS page and select how much S they wish to deposit. As an alternative to staking, users can swap out of stS on DEXs by swapping their stS for S on the Swap Page.
