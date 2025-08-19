BigWater Price (BIGW)
-0.21%
-0.63%
--
--
BigWater (BIGW) real-time price is $0.00143852. Over the past 24 hours, BIGW traded between a low of $ 0.00142865 and a high of $ 0.00146165, showing active market volatility. BIGW's all-time high price is $ 0.00154054, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00137367.
In terms of short-term performance, BIGW has changed by -0.21% over the past hour, -0.63% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of BigWater is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BIGW is 0.00, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.40M.
During today, the price change of BigWater to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BigWater to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BigWater to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BigWater to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.63%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
BigWater Protocol's vision is grounded in real environmental change. This ranges from supporting large scale afforestation and reforestation projects, preventing pollution of oceans to expanding clean water access to underserved communities. Its approach combines aspects like Real World Asset (RWA) tokenization, Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN), Decentralized Science (DeSci), and AI-powered environmental analytics on Big Data. The initiative is built mainly on two pillars; Clean Air and Clean Water. BigWater Smart Air Purifiers are DePIN devices that not only provide Clean Air to the user but also enable 1000 litres of Clean Water for underserved communities with on-chain distribution data linked to an NFT issued to every user of the Air Purifier. Above all, users are rewarded with $BIGW tokens issued directly to their wallets for every 20 hours of active functioning. This not only serves as an incentive for people to operate their Air Purifier but also acts as a passive stream of income for them. This ecosystem gathers data on blockchain that ensures traceability and verification thereby delivering Proof of Impact through Impact Assessment Reports that quantify the value of impact delivered by every user individually and the entire network collectively. The commitment to "Proof of Delivery" is what truly makes BigWater different from any other project in the DePIN sector. BigWater is supporting the Government of India's commitment of “Net Zero by 2070” being implemented through large-scale afforestation, biodiversity conservation, and ecosystem restoration under the Mission LiFE project. Trees are geo-tagged using geospatial intelligence, AI-enabled drones, and real-time monitoring to ensure "Proof of Existence". Projects are also being undertaken in South East Asia, Africa and Latin America to encourage reforestation of the Amazon Rainforests.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.