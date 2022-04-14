CHIPS Protocol Price Today

The live CHIPS Protocol (CHIPS) price today is $ 0.00050014, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current CHIPS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00050014 per CHIPS.

CHIPS Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 22,456, with a circulating supply of 44.90M CHIPS. During the last 24 hours, CHIPS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01635469, while the all-time low was $ 0.00043997.

In short-term performance, CHIPS moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

CHIPS Protocol (CHIPS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 22.46K$ 22.46K $ 22.46K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 500.14K$ 500.14K $ 500.14K Circulation Supply 44.90M 44.90M 44.90M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of CHIPS Protocol is $ 22.46K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CHIPS is 44.90M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 500.14K.