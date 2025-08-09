Coinbase Wrapped ADA Price (CBADA)
Coinbase Wrapped ADA (CBADA) is currently trading at 0.794838 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CBADA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the CBADA to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of Coinbase Wrapped ADA to USD was $ +0.04151637.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Coinbase Wrapped ADA to USD was $ +0.2419460642.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Coinbase Wrapped ADA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Coinbase Wrapped ADA to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.04151637
|+5.51%
|30 Days
|$ +0.2419460642
|+30.44%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Coinbase Wrapped ADA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.73%
+5.51%
+10.25%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Coinbase Wrapped ADA ("cbADA") is a token that is backed 1:1 by native Cardano (ADA) held by Coinbase, meaning that for all cbADA in circulation, there is an equivalent amount of ADA held in a secure custody solution (including cold storage) provided by Coinbase. Wrapped assets, like cbADA, are transferable tokens that are redeemable for the underlying asset. Coinbase customers can unwrap cbADA and redeem a corresponding amount of the underlying ADA simply by depositing the cbADA into their Coinbase accounts. cbADA is built to be seamlessly compatible with DeFi applications, giving customers the option to tap into DeFi and unlock financial utility. cbADA removes a key point of friction by allowing customers to use ADA they already hold in new ways onchain. cbADA is built to be seamlessly compatible with DeFi applications, so users can now tap into novel DeFi use cases like providing their ADA as liquidity to DeFi protocols, using it as collateral to borrow other crypto assets, or spending it as a payment method. Wrapped assets like cbADA are a mature concept in the crypto world, helping to bring more liquid assets onchain and facilitate an expansive financial ecosystem.
