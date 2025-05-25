Cute Style Price (CUTIE)
The live price of Cute Style (CUTIE) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 17.40K USD. CUTIE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Cute Style Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Cute Style price change within the day is -5.29%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.91M USD
Get real-time price updates of the CUTIE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CUTIE price information.
During today, the price change of Cute Style to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cute Style to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cute Style to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cute Style to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-5.29%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Cute Style: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.53%
-5.29%
-52.57%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Storing value in digital art. Project launched by famous Korean artist with 144k instagram followers and millions of interactions. Created a token behind his digital art character ‘CUTIE’. The crypto community on X decided to support the artist by sharing his work to wider audiences. The artist is affiliated with some renowned names that have established and successful projects in the crypto space such as the artist behind $nub the silly nub cat.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CUTIE to VND
₫--
|1 CUTIE to AUD
A$--
|1 CUTIE to GBP
￡--
|1 CUTIE to EUR
€--
|1 CUTIE to USD
$--
|1 CUTIE to MYR
RM--
|1 CUTIE to TRY
₺--
|1 CUTIE to JPY
¥--
|1 CUTIE to RUB
₽--
|1 CUTIE to INR
₹--
|1 CUTIE to IDR
Rp--
|1 CUTIE to KRW
₩--
|1 CUTIE to PHP
₱--
|1 CUTIE to EGP
￡E.--
|1 CUTIE to BRL
R$--
|1 CUTIE to CAD
C$--
|1 CUTIE to BDT
৳--
|1 CUTIE to NGN
₦--
|1 CUTIE to UAH
₴--
|1 CUTIE to VES
Bs--
|1 CUTIE to PKR
Rs--
|1 CUTIE to KZT
₸--
|1 CUTIE to THB
฿--
|1 CUTIE to TWD
NT$--
|1 CUTIE to AED
د.إ--
|1 CUTIE to CHF
Fr--
|1 CUTIE to HKD
HK$--
|1 CUTIE to MAD
.د.م--
|1 CUTIE to MXN
$--