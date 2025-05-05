Edgevana Staked SOL Logo

Edgevana Staked SOL Price (EDGESOL)

USD

Edgevana Staked SOL (EDGESOL) Live Price Chart

$177.01
$177.01$177.01
-0.20%(1D)

Price of Edgevana Staked SOL (EDGESOL) Today

The live price of Edgevana Staked SOL (EDGESOL) today is 177.01 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.74M USD. EDGESOL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Edgevana Staked SOL Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Edgevana Staked SOL price change within the day is -0.20%
- It has a circulating supply of 19.68K USD

Edgevana Staked SOL (EDGESOL) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Edgevana Staked SOL to USD was $ -0.3684135892931.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Edgevana Staked SOL to USD was $ +37.4094173070.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Edgevana Staked SOL to USD was $ +8.4969402260.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Edgevana Staked SOL to USD was $ -70.86696492449442.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.3684135892931-0.20%
30 Days$ +37.4094173070+21.13%
60 Days$ +8.4969402260+4.80%
90 Days$ -70.86696492449442-28.58%

Edgevana Staked SOL (EDGESOL) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Edgevana Staked SOL: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 173.96
$ 173.96$ 173.96

$ 177.76
$ 177.76$ 177.76

$ 324.07
$ 324.07$ 324.07

+0.23%

-0.20%

-0.98%

Edgevana Staked SOL (EDGESOL) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 3.74M
$ 3.74M$ 3.74M

--
----

19.68K
19.68K 19.68K

What is Edgevana Staked SOL (EDGESOL)

edgeSOL is a liquid staking token powered by the Edgevana Stake Pool, delegating to the top validators running on Edgevana, one of the leading infrastructure providers for Solana Validators

Edgevana Staked SOL (EDGESOL) Resource

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Edgevana Staked SOL (EDGESOL)

Disclaimer

EDGESOL to Local Currencies

1 EDGESOL to VND
4,658,018.15
1 EDGESOL to AUD
A$274.3655
1 EDGESOL to GBP
132.7575
1 EDGESOL to EUR
155.7688
1 EDGESOL to USD
$177.01
1 EDGESOL to MYR
RM755.8327
1 EDGESOL to TRY
6,807.8046
1 EDGESOL to JPY
¥25,634.5882
1 EDGESOL to RUB
14,679.4393
1 EDGESOL to INR
14,960.8852
1 EDGESOL to IDR
Rp2,901,802.8144
1 EDGESOL to KRW
247,913.1256
1 EDGESOL to PHP
9,824.055
1 EDGESOL to EGP
￡E.8,979.7173
1 EDGESOL to BRL
R$1,000.1065
1 EDGESOL to CAD
C$244.2738
1 EDGESOL to BDT
21,577.519
1 EDGESOL to NGN
284,580.7471
1 EDGESOL to UAH
7,363.616
1 EDGESOL to VES
Bs15,576.88
1 EDGESOL to PKR
Rs49,902.6592
1 EDGESOL to KZT
91,666.3986
1 EDGESOL to THB
฿5,859.031
1 EDGESOL to TWD
NT$5,435.9771
1 EDGESOL to AED
د.إ649.6267
1 EDGESOL to CHF
Fr145.1482
1 EDGESOL to HKD
HK$1,371.8275
1 EDGESOL to MAD
.د.م1,639.1126
1 EDGESOL to MXN
$3,465.8558