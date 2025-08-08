Edu3Games Price (EGN)
Edu3Games (EGN) is currently trading at 0.03847075 USD with a market cap of $ 38.47M USD. EGN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the EGN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate EGN price information.
During today, the price change of Edu3Games to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Edu3Games to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Edu3Games to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Edu3Games to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.19%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Edu3Games: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.23%
-0.19%
+1.39%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Edu3Games is a gamified learning platform built on Web3 principles that combines education and blockchain technology. It allows users to engage with educational modules, complete interactive tasks, and earn on-chain rewards through the native token EGN. The platform's mission is to enhance Web3 literacy and engagement through a Play-to-Learn-to-Earn system. Edu3Games integrates quiz-based gameplay, missions, and decentralized incentive models to create a sustainable learning ecosystem. It promotes not only education but also active participation in the crypto economy by rewarding users for their time and knowledge. The project targets Web3 communities, crypto enthusiasts, and new learners seeking interactive and rewarding educational experiences.
