What is Edu3Games (EGN)

Edu3Games is a gamified learning platform built on Web3 principles that combines education and blockchain technology. It allows users to engage with educational modules, complete interactive tasks, and earn on-chain rewards through the native token EGN. The platform's mission is to enhance Web3 literacy and engagement through a Play-to-Learn-to-Earn system. Edu3Games integrates quiz-based gameplay, missions, and decentralized incentive models to create a sustainable learning ecosystem. It promotes not only education but also active participation in the crypto economy by rewarding users for their time and knowledge. The project targets Web3 communities, crypto enthusiasts, and new learners seeking interactive and rewarding educational experiences.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Edu3Games (EGN) Resource Official Website

Edu3Games (EGN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Edu3Games (EGN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about EGN token's extensive tokenomics now!