Eggle Energy Price (ENG)
Eggle Energy (ENG) is currently trading at 0.03977112 USD with a market cap of $ 24.00M USD. ENG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the ENG to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ENG price information.
During today, the price change of Eggle Energy to USD was $ +0.00259189.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Eggle Energy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Eggle Energy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Eggle Energy to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00259189
|+6.97%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Eggle Energy: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.61%
+6.97%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
In the rapidly evolving blockchain space, Eggle stands out as a pioneer in decentralized gaming, seamlessly merging digital assets, interactive entertainment, and decentralized finance (DeFi) into a single immersive ecosystem. Built on the innovative NFT ERC-6551 standard, Eggle transforms how players interact with in-game assets by enabling true ownership, on-chain functionality, and dynamic engagement. This standard empowers each NFT to act as a fully functional smart wallet, holding other assets and interacting directly with the blockchain without intermediaries. Players can nurture and evolve their digital companions, participate in in-game economies, and trade assets securely and transparently. The result is an enriched gaming experience where every action, from feeding your chick to acquiring rare items, carries tangible value both inside and outside the game world. Eggle doesn’t just offer a game—it offers a living, breathing ecosystem where entertainment meets opportunity, and where every player has the power to shape their journey while benefiting from a fully on-chain, player-driven economy.
