Fight to MAGA Price Today

The live Fight to MAGA (FIGHT) price today is $ 0.00024101, with a 1.62% change over the past 24 hours. The current FIGHT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00024101 per FIGHT.

Fight to MAGA currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 232,925, with a circulating supply of 984.91M FIGHT. During the last 24 hours, FIGHT traded between $ 0.00023562 (low) and $ 0.00025556 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.082511, while the all-time low was $ 0.00023231.

In short-term performance, FIGHT moved +0.48% in the last hour and -4.49% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Fight to MAGA (FIGHT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 232.93K$ 232.93K $ 232.93K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 232.93K$ 232.93K $ 232.93K Circulation Supply 984.91M 984.91M 984.91M Total Supply 984,908,562.7901447 984,908,562.7901447 984,908,562.7901447

