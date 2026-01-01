Firelight Staked XRP Price (STXRP)
The live Firelight Staked XRP (STXRP) price today is $ 2.09, with a 3.16% change over the past 24 hours. The current STXRP to USD conversion rate is $ 2.09 per STXRP.
Firelight Staked XRP currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 52,286,012, with a circulating supply of 25.00M STXRP. During the last 24 hours, STXRP traded between $ 2.07 (low) and $ 2.17 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.4, while the all-time low was $ 1.76.
In short-term performance, STXRP moved -0.20% in the last hour and +0.76% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Firelight Staked XRP is $ 52.29M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of STXRP is 25.00M, with a total supply of 24998841.522067. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 52.29M.
-0.20%
-3.16%
+0.76%
+0.76%
During today, the price change of Firelight Staked XRP to USD was $ -0.068428232701231.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Firelight Staked XRP to USD was $ +0.1691482980.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Firelight Staked XRP to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Firelight Staked XRP to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.068428232701231
|-3.16%
|30 Days
|$ +0.1691482980
|+8.09%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of Firelight Staked XRP could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
What is Firelight Staked XRP trading right now?
Current price: ₹188.730011057775000, with a price movement of -3.16% over the last 24 hours.
Is STXRP attracting institutional attention?
Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume (₹--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its Liquid Staking Tokens,Flare Network Ecosystem peers.
How liquid is the Firelight Staked XRP market?
A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.
What does circulating supply indicate about STXRP?
With 24998841.522067 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.
How does Firelight Staked XRP compare to its historical peaks?
Its ATH of ₹216.72345767400000 and ATL of ₹158.930535627600000 provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.
How actively is Firelight Staked XRP being traded today?
It recorded ₹-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.
How does -- affect institutional interest?
The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate Firelight Staked XRP's long-term viability.
