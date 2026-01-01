Fluid Wrapped Staked ETH Price Today

The live Fluid Wrapped Staked ETH (FWSTETH) price today is $ 4,033.36, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current FWSTETH to USD conversion rate is $ 4,033.36 per FWSTETH.

Fluid Wrapped Staked ETH currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 61,085,299, with a circulating supply of 15.15K FWSTETH. During the last 24 hours, FWSTETH traded between $ 4,033.36 (low) and $ 4,033.36 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4,548.45, while the all-time low was $ 3,950.99.

In short-term performance, FWSTETH moved 0.00% in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Fluid Wrapped Staked ETH (FWSTETH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 61.09M$ 61.09M $ 61.09M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 61.09M$ 61.09M $ 61.09M Circulation Supply 15.15K 15.15K 15.15K Total Supply 15,145.0 15,145.0 15,145.0

The current Market Cap of Fluid Wrapped Staked ETH is $ 61.09M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FWSTETH is 15.15K, with a total supply of 15145.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 61.09M.