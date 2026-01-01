Which blockchain network does Gabriel run on?

Gabriel operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of GABRIEL?

The token is priced at ₹0.018495479673915090000, marking a price movement of -2.54% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Gabriel belong to?

Gabriel falls under the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem,AI Framework category. This classification helps investors compare GABRIEL with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Gabriel?

Its market capitalization is ₹18315238.5967295880000, placing the asset at rank #6019. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of GABRIEL is currently circulating?

There are 984306144.491738 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Gabriel today?

Over the past day, GABRIEL generated ₹-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Gabriel fluctuated between ₹0.015148919393106120000 and ₹0.021652407558887610000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.