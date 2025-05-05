Gas Price (GAS)
The live price of Gas (GAS) today is 3.13 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 203.84M USD. GAS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Gas Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Gas price change within the day is -2.79%
- It has a circulating supply of 65.09M USD
Get real-time price updates of the GAS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GAS price information.
During today, the price change of Gas to USD was $ -0.090090041681512.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Gas to USD was $ +1.5759593820.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Gas to USD was $ -0.0574010700.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Gas to USD was $ -0.747441335947103.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.090090041681512
|-2.79%
|30 Days
|$ +1.5759593820
|+50.35%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0574010700
|-1.83%
|90 Days
|$ -0.747441335947103
|-19.27%
Discover the latest price analysis of Gas: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.15%
-2.79%
-10.41%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Gas is one of the two coins created by Neo Foundation. Gas is used as a processing fees for Neo coin. Neo hashing algorithm is Proof of Stake (PoS), where blocks processing power depends on the amount of tokens held by miners instead of the Proof of Work method which depends on the mining power that a miner has to create a new block. Neo holders is compensated with certain amount of Gas every month, is a similar concept to the ether gas and is used as a power for transaction (transaction). It is a coin that is paid as compensation of a concept of interest generated by PoS mining. At the beginning of the release, about one Neo was paid per day with 1000 Neo, but it has a design algorithm that is gradually decreasing over time, which is offset by the price increase. It is a coin that is closely related to Neo, walking along the path of the companion with the rise of Neo, and it forms a necessary relationship that the movement must be moving in a fluid manner.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 GAS to VND
₫82,365.95
|1 GAS to AUD
A$4.8515
|1 GAS to GBP
￡2.3475
|1 GAS to EUR
€2.7544
|1 GAS to USD
$3.13
|1 GAS to MYR
RM13.3651
|1 GAS to TRY
₺120.3798
|1 GAS to JPY
¥453.2866
|1 GAS to RUB
₽259.5709
|1 GAS to INR
₹264.5476
|1 GAS to IDR
Rp51,311.4672
|1 GAS to KRW
₩4,383.7528
|1 GAS to PHP
₱173.715
|1 GAS to EGP
￡E.158.7849
|1 GAS to BRL
R$17.6845
|1 GAS to CAD
C$4.3194
|1 GAS to BDT
৳381.547
|1 GAS to NGN
₦5,032.1323
|1 GAS to UAH
₴130.208
|1 GAS to VES
Bs275.44
|1 GAS to PKR
Rs882.4096
|1 GAS to KZT
₸1,620.9018
|1 GAS to THB
฿103.603
|1 GAS to TWD
NT$96.1223
|1 GAS to AED
د.إ11.4871
|1 GAS to CHF
Fr2.5666
|1 GAS to HKD
HK$24.2575
|1 GAS to MAD
.د.م28.9838
|1 GAS to MXN
$61.2854