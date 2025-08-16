What is GeneAlpha (GA)

GeneAlpha is a Web3 price prediction infrastructure provider. It allows its users to build various prediction frameworks, such as classical machine learning models as well as LLM (Large Language Model)–based prediction agents. All of the models that users create can be sold in the GeneAlpha marketplace. GeneAlpha provides infrastructure for model training, tuning, and experimentation using genetic algorithms to create more accurate machine learning models for Web3 prediction.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About GeneAlpha (GA) How much is GeneAlpha (GA) worth today? The live GA price in USD is 0.075695 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current GA to USD price? $ 0.075695 . Check out The current price of GA to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of GeneAlpha? The market cap for GA is $ 431.73K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of GA? The circulating supply of GA is 5.70M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of GA? GA achieved an ATH price of 0.087988 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of GA? GA saw an ATL price of 0.052285 USD . What is the trading volume of GA? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for GA is -- USD . Will GA go higher this year? GA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out GA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

