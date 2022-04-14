GIVEBACK Price (GBACK)
The live GIVEBACK (GBACK) price today is $ 0.00784602, with a 0.68% change over the past 24 hours. The current GBACK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00784602 per GBACK.
GIVEBACK currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 7,931,955, with a circulating supply of 999.93M GBACK. During the last 24 hours, GBACK traded between $ 0.00747685 (low) and $ 0.00823221 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02798668, while the all-time low was $ 0.00010812.
In short-term performance, GBACK moved -1.45% in the last hour and -5.76% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of GIVEBACK is $ 7.93M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GBACK is 999.93M, with a total supply of 999927355.057626. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.93M.
+0.68%
During today, the price change of GIVEBACK to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of GIVEBACK to USD was $ +0.0273313792.
In the past 60 days, the price change of GIVEBACK to USD was $ +0.1960149301.
In the past 90 days, the price change of GIVEBACK to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.68%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0273313792
|+348.35%
|60 Days
|$ +0.1960149301
|+2,498.27%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of GIVEBACK could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Give Back Coin $GBACK transforms how the world funds relief and humanitarian aid. By combining blockchain transparency, community power, and sustainable funding through creator rewards. GiveBack Coin is a purpose-driven cryptocurrency designed to combine blockchain technology with real-world generosity. The project’s mission is to turn everyday crypto activity trading, holding, and community growth into meaningful social impact.
Unlike traditional cryptocurrencies focused purely on profit, GiveBack Coin dedicates up to 50% of its profits to charitable donations and community aid projects, such as feeding the homeless, supporting humanitarian efforts, and funding local outreach programs.
Built on the Solana blockchain, GiveBack Coin offers fast, low-cost, and transparent transactions, ensuring that every contribution and donation is traceable and accountable. The community also plays a central role holders can help vote on which causes and charities receive support
What is the current price of GIVEBACK?
GIVEBACK is priced at ₹0.7051776730464352068000, shifting 0.67% today.
How fast is the GBACK community growing?
There are currently -- holders, and increases in this number often indicate rising adoption, expanding communities, and broader network engagement.
How does demand affect GIVEBACK's price?
Demand is influenced by use cases, market conditions, investor sentiment, and its role in the Charity,Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem sector. Higher demand can accelerate price movement during periods of high trading volume.
What is GBACK's trading volume today?
It generated ₹-- in trading volume, showing active participation and healthy market liquidity.
How does GBACK compare to its historical performance?
Its ATH is ₹2.5153621681687285112000 and ATL is ₹0.0097175141039381208000, offering context on past performance cycles.
How many tokens are circulating?
There are 999927355.057626 tokens in circulation, influencing availability, market cap, and long-term valuation.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.