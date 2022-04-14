GIVEBACK Price Today

The live GIVEBACK (GBACK) price today is $ 0.00784602, with a 0.68% change over the past 24 hours. The current GBACK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00784602 per GBACK.

GIVEBACK currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 7,931,955, with a circulating supply of 999.93M GBACK. During the last 24 hours, GBACK traded between $ 0.00747685 (low) and $ 0.00823221 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02798668, while the all-time low was $ 0.00010812.

In short-term performance, GBACK moved -1.45% in the last hour and -5.76% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

GIVEBACK (GBACK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 7.93M$ 7.93M $ 7.93M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7.93M$ 7.93M $ 7.93M Circulation Supply 999.93M 999.93M 999.93M Total Supply 999,927,355.057626 999,927,355.057626 999,927,355.057626

