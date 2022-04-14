What is the current price of Green Cult of Investors?

Green Cult of Investors is trading at ₹0.0008915809806335424000, experiencing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Green Cult of Investors is ₹0.0179817143946928254000, while the ATL is ₹0.0008646178461385764000. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of GCI today?

The market capitalization sits at ₹816405.0653481276954000, placing the asset at rank #11374 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Green Cult of Investors's market participation?

The asset has generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with GCI.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 915504559.714144 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Green Cult of Investors fall under?

Green Cult of Investors is part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact GCI's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables GCI to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.